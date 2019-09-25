Levee Bypass wreck

First responders treat a motorcyclist who collided with another vehicle on the U.S. Highway 12 Levee Bypass in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. The injured motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

 Tribune/Pete Caster

