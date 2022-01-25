Letting it all out

Justina Hager smashes a window of a car Saturday as she, along with her husband, Justin Hager, and their kids, raise money that will go toward their new business, Ragetastic’s. The family describes the business as the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s go-to place to let your rage out. People can keep up to date with future car-bashing events and the opening of the rage room on Ragetastic’s Facebook page.

 August Frank/Tribune

