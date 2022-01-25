Letting it all out

Justina Hager smashes a window of a car Saturday as she along with her husband, Justin Hager, and their kids, raise money that will go toward their new business, Ragetastic’s. The family describes the business as the Lewis-Clark Valley’s go-to place to let your rage out. People can keep up-to-date with future car-bashing events and the opening of the rage room on Ragetastic’s Facebook page.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region