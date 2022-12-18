A few weeks ago, the Tribune asked children and adults in the region to submit their letters to Santa. Here are the letters we received, which we are printing verbatim.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs Claus? I hope she is good. Can I please have a skateboard. Because so me and Paisley can ride together. Also can I please have wold peace. Because we need a happy world. Also can I please have bord games. Because I want more time with my family. I hope I can get world peace.
Love, Emerson
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
how are you doing? Am I on the nice list? Or the naughty list? If Im on the nice list I would like a babydoll play pen please. Because I pretand to be a mom and I would like to half a baby bed. I also would like some barbie materials because all my barby materials do not fit them. Please. Also a lego friends hospital, because I whant my lego friend house people to go please. I hope Im on the nice list. I wish you a safe travel.
Sincerely, Lucia
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wunt a wobot. I Luv Santa.
Luv Kristopher
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
I would relly like these things. lock and keys, phone, charger, phone case, ps4, crown, ps4 contoler, docter set, diriy, Dinosaur Disaster, Jurassic Hero, Legos, printing canra, Barbie Dolls, Dinos, Fake Foods, cars, Elsa Doll, LOLS, Barbie Accessorys, Surprise eggs, Rocking Horse, snow globes, bodyset, playdoegh, tree House, Set2 Shopkins, Doll House, PS4 charger, PS4 game, rainbow friends, PS4 game, alphabet love, bedroom door, kitten, thank you Santa.
ScarletLewiston
Dear Santa,
As the cloudy sky snows, my wife suggests now would be a dandy time to compose the Christmas list of gifts that I have chose. First I must don some warm clothes and gay apparel, then drive to Dutch Bros. Ahh yes, the triple-shot caffeinated blood flows, from my head to my toes. Now I’m alert to dodge the valley bucks and does.
Aided by the wind that blows, the streets are froze. Hopefully I won’t need emergency tows out of ditches hidden by dark shadows. I arrive safely home to a front yard that glows, with colorful Christmas lights strung through green bows. I tread the icy sidewalk without falling and breaking my nose. I notice a faucet with an attached garden hose, OH NO, I fret that the water pipe is froze! Home ownership blows!
Alas, all is well Santa, so here we go. Have I been naughty or nice? I don’t want to brag or brown-nose, but my wife says that I have met her annual goals, by washing the dirty dishes and bowls. When hosting a dinner, I always ask the children and guests to fill up their plates first. Admittedly, while patiently waiting, I do top off my wine glass to quench my thirst.
So, on my Christmas wish list, I propose tickets for Las Vegas shows, where everyone knows. that almost anything goes. But please Santa, unlike last year, don’t rip off your clothes to expose your little round belly. That is a bowl of jelly we all oppose!
I have some lingering questions to pose. Why Santa, did you wear Mrs. Claus pantyhose? Was it to hide some family jewels you did not want to expose?
While awaiting answers to those, I bring this Christmas letter to a close.
Morrie Kirpes
Clarkston
Dear Santa
How are you and your reindeer I am excited because I am gonnu leave coockies and milk for you what I want for Christmas is a Prinsses Ellie doll baby alive and mommy ginny pig surprize I’ve been realy good and kind and helpfull this year. I hope you have a good 2 years!
Love Ellie
Lewiston
Dear Santa
How do you give all the kids peresents in one nite? I have been riley good this year. I wont buter slim. I also want high heels because all my high heels are to big. I love you flie safley!
Love: Finley
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
Is their a Rudolph and does he have a red nose? I hope Rudolph does. I want 60 dollers. Because is can be handy. Also a pet dog. Because my faimly is thinking about Barkly, it’s sad. Also football. Because I want to play more more catches. I wish you marry Christmas.
Love Griffin
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a merry Christmas! I want to say thank you for dilivering presents to kids. For christmas may I have toys and food for the dogs and cats at the animal shelter? I hope you have a safe trip on christmas eve!
From Lucy
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
I wood love 2 squishmallows. Next whut I wood like is som bed sheets. I hope you are dooing well.
Love Emery
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Barbicichin and a wotch. And slim and makeup. And lite up rolrskates. A cat sleeping bag. And play mobely set. ples Santa thank you so much. mary christmas rite back and on the same paje
Love Jocelynn
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
Do you have any extra bottles of energy around? Christmas break is right around the corner and I’m going to need a little boost to help me get the sled up the hill and the cookies in the oven. A hot shower (uninterrupted) and a full night’s sleep would be a great start.
PS - My little princess elf wants to be a butterfly when she grows up. I may need some of your flying reindeer dust to make that magic happen.
Sincerely,
Trying (but tired) mama
Lisa
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been mostly good. What I would love most for Christmas is alecchroheck rowdxcowd witt butins.
Love, Santa
Brayden
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is James. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good. What I would love most for Christmas is Santa hat, sockings, robot boy, yan popit, Foxy, Baby Boxy, Baby Foxy Baby Rocky, Baby Sticky, Baby Cany,
Love, James
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Addison. This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year, I have been I bin good. What I would love most for Christmas is I wot fkrmt I a big dog and i wot a big slof and i wot a big mce and i wot a big livr.
Love, Addison
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Killian. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good. What I would love most for Christmas is fred baer plush phone s
Love, Killian
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good. What I would love most for Christmas is
a cat – two cats
a dog – a reindeer
a bird
Playdough
3 little dog toys from the dollar store
A new ipad
Love, Ava
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklynn. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good. What I would love most for Christmas is a cow and a new house and a headphone set and a raindeer and a kitten.
Love, Brooklynn
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Flynn. This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year, I have been dly. What I would love most for Christmas is I wot futr csisamis rot moni ant mctda c toc bacotmes I wont a bebe antv bebe d rein prele
Love, Flynn
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Bliss. This Christmas, I am 2 years old. This year, I have been mostly god. What I would love most for Christmas is wut I wont a twyflufyfox and a raneder ryll and a panowin twy and odrtwy.
Love, Bliss
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma. This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year, I have been cinduve. What I would love most for Christmas is elf on the shelf a dig boll haws. I Fon a 11. A bike a doll a Santa boll.
Love, Emma
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Delilah. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been pritee good. What I would love most for Christmas is tea set doock of stickers box of LOL dols wodproof camra dork vaidor. I fone.
Love, Delilah
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Knox. This Christmas, I am 2 years old. This year, I have been good good. What I would love most for Christmas is I wunt a wolit and a Laike Box Pluchee and aifoan and a Laike Box big mistree box, and a 8 dols gif card
Love, Knox
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Jonas. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good. What I would love most for Christmas is presins and wuts in them. spindling time opining them with my femily.
Love, Jonas
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Monroe. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good. What I would love most for Christmas is
Slep bag
Santa globe
Love, Monroe
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubree. This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year, I have been good. What I would love most for Christmas is I wont a phone.
Love, Aubree
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayden. This Christmas, I am 6 years old. This year, I have been really good. What I would love most for Christmas is puzzles, legos and lots of toys. Can you please bring mom and dad something.
Love, Jayden
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
My name is Kambel. This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year, I have been good. What I would love most for Christmas is a lot uv cristls and nis aoowt fit.
Love, Kambel
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
It has been a long time since I’ve sat down and wrote a letter to you. For years I let life pass me by, not appreciating even the simple things in this life. But I don’t regret the lessons learned.
I am a mother of 2 boys (7, 5). I sobered up and plan on continuing to live my life with meaning, set examples for my boys. Life up to be a God fearing woman.
I’ve found peace and know that I must devote in everyday life in my comforter. John 3:5 – The very verse that gave me understanding. Shared to me by Krystal Schmidt a member of my soon to be home church Grace Pentecostal. I am thankful and blessed that she comes weekly to teach her knowledge to the young woman at Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center!
I have learned the importance of Humility. I’m learning and continuing to love myself, so that I can rightfully love those around me.
My one request is the community of the LCV show more compassion towards ALL interactions they encounter this holiday season. Say more prayers. Keeping the 1st great commandment alive; Love thy neighbor as thyself.
With a loving heart,
Cecilia Abel, Lewiston
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my girl bag. This year for Christmas, I would like some high heels. I would also like a stuffed toy of you and Mrs. Claus. I really want an Elf on the Shelf too. My family wants to put me and my sisters in a Parade. How are the reindeer, elves and Mrs. Claus?
Your friend, Katelynn
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
This year I want a phone, a game, some art and coloring things, and a hamster. How are Mrs. Claus and the elves?
Your friend, Presley
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gifts last year. This year, I would like a bunny, a pair of high heels, a DVD music player and a mini house. How are your reindeer, the elves and Mrs. Claus?
Love your friend, Avery
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
I need pillows for my bed. My family needs a jeep because they are beautiful. I live in Idaho. How is Mrs. Claus? Do you have any kids of your own? For Christmas, I would like a banana, a doll and some nice clothes.
Your friend, Keira
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
Last year, you gave me an electric scooter and a rock collection. I would like a bike and some more rocks for Christmas this year.
Love, Amber
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me a swing. I would like some slime for Christmas. I need more cozy blankets. My family needs some new games, please. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing?
Your friend, Ariana
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a book about birds that show what kind they are and tells about their feathers. I also would like a snowmobile.
Your friend, Claire
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
I like Poke Mon toys. I want a blue book. Mom wants food and Dad wants spaghetti. I like cookies, hot chocolate and toys.
Your friend, Allison
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my BMX bike and tires for my bike. How is Mrs. Claus? I would also like a snow board and some skies. Thanks.
Your friend, Alden
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the $20 and the box house that I got last year. This year, I want a black pastel ball python and a 20 gallon tank. I would like an x-box with Call the Duty and Halo. How is Mrs. Claus?
Your friend, Walker
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. How are the reindeer, the elves and Mrs. Claus? This Christmas, I want a toy Rudolph. My Mom wants an Air Fryer. I really like the Potlatch Lighted Parade. Santa, I hope you have a good Christmas.
Your friend, Max
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a toy snowmobile and a real snowmobile too? Please drop it off in the shop where the tractor is. Can I please have a WII and a paint ball gun?
Your friend, Kayden
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
This year I want a snowmobile, a four-wheeler, a paint ball gun, and a marshmallow blaster. How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer and the elves?
Your friend, Waylon
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the TV last year. I would like a new VR headset and I need a Rumba. My family needs new snow gear. How is Mrs. Claus?
Your friend, Dustin
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like a kid’s snowmobile. You can leave it by the front door. Thank you for the football gear you gave me last year. How are the reindeer, elves and Mrs. Claus?
Your friend, Lincoln
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
This year, I want a snowmobile, a football, airsoft gun and a paintball gun. How are the reindeer?
Your friend, Bryder
Potlatch
Dear Santa,
I heard you’re accepting letters, so let me grab a pen. This year has been wonderful, until the very end. You see the Elf on the shelf will tell you that it’s true. Writing down my Christmas list has made me very blue. I need groceries, and gasoline, and light bulbs replaced. I need my car fixed, Bill’s paid, and appointments to be made. With all of these wishes, there’s only one thing I can say... Santa, I need a husband, and I need one today! One that gets the lawn mowed, and has big dark brown eyes. One that does the shopping and picks me up a surprise. I want muscles, and money, and even a house too! Maybe I sound too greedy, but can he be a firefighter too?! A mother of four needs security for life. So, please Mr. Saint Nick, this year make me a wife! I won’t ask for anything else this year, except maybe a maid and some kids soccer gear.
Yours truly,
Every single Mom.
Danielle, Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is an iphone 14, laptop, elf, reindeer, $10000, books, lunchboxes, white bird, dog, cat.
Love, Lilly
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is a guinea pig.
Love, Mikayla W.
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is Bakugon, nerf gun and hover board.
Love, Brayden
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is Roblox gift card, a best Christmas, and a gift for mommy.
Love, Mirrah
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is a new snow cloud, a camera, and a jou stop set for Christmas.
Love, Savannah
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is an iphone 14.
Love, Isaac
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is a toy, and skateboard, and water for Africa.
Love, Peyton
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is the game of Mario Bros and Snail Bob, and an iphone, and a drone.
Love, Colton
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been OK.
What I would love most for Christmas is a scooter.
Love, Ruby
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is 100 chocolates, 100 reindeer, and a scarf.
Love, Keeley
Lewiston
\Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is an RC Shark, RC Spider, RC Snake, RC Boat, RC Freddy, and RC Car.
Love, Bentley
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is GMOD game, Freddy toys.
Love, Tristan
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is a computer, nerf gun, Lego Star Wars, remote control car that can jump, desk, and drone.
Love, Gustin
Lewiston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old.
This year, I have been good.
What I would love most for Christmas is a puppy and a phone.
Love, Charlee
Lewiston