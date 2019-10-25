YAKIMA — A letter from the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington cautioning Yakima officials about a city government change drew mixed reactions Wednesday.
The Yakima City Council plans to discuss Nov. 5 whether to ask voters to weigh in on charter changes to a strong-mayor form of government in February. Several councilors have expressed concern that the shift, with its citywide elected mayor position, would open Yakima to a lawsuit by the ACLU.
The ACLU, which successfully sued the city in 2012 over its method of electing council members, said the organization “is prepared to ensure” that Yakima complies with court’s ruling against at-large positions.
Proponents of the change said that a 2014 federal court ruling applied only to council members, not an elected mayor.
The 2012 lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of former Yakima City Council candidate Rogelio Montes and Mateo Arteaga. It argued the city was violating the Voting Rights Act by depriving Latinos of the right to elect representatives of their choosing. U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice ruled in 2014 that the city’s former hybrid of at-large and district voting violated federal law and ordered the city to adopt a new system in 2015.
No Latinos were elected to the council before the changes implemented in 2015. Once the city switched to a new district system with two majority Latino districts, three Latinas were elected to the council. Four seats are up this year, and three incumbents opted not to file for reelection. After this November’s election, the council will have one or no Latinos, depending on the outcome of the District 1 race. The city of Yakima is 46 percent Latino, according to 2018 U.S. Census estimates.
The lawsuit cost Yakima $3 million in attorney fees and legal costs.
Rice’s 2014 ruling granted an injunction “(e)njoining Defendants … from administering, implementing, or conducting any future elections for the City of Yakima under the current method of electing City Council members.”
In a two-page letter to the Yakima City Council, ACLU staff attorney Breanne Schuster noted, “The court’s findings apply equally to any citywide election, whether it is for city council or mayor.”
Yakima County Commissioner Mike Leita, who proposed the charter change along with Yakima Valley Business Times Publisher Bruce Smith and former Yakima mayor Dave Edler, disagreed.
Leita said that a careful reading of the ACLU’s letter confirms that the 2014 decision affects only the Yakima City Council, not an elected mayor.
Leita said that he, Smith, and Edler consulted with an attorney concerning the proposed city charter, who confirmed the proposed charter is not counter to that ruling.
“Because our plan does nothing to change the composition or method of election of the council, it in no way conflicts with the judge’s decision,” Leita wrote in a statement. “There is nothing in the letter that, in any way, prevents the Yakima City Council from going forward and asking voters how they would like to be governed.”
Councilor Kay Funk said the ACLU letter confirmed her concerns that the organization likely would sue the city again should the proposed changes be adopted.
“The letter states that the ACLU-WA is prepared to ensure that Yakima complies,” Funk said. “That seems pretty explicit.”