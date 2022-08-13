I fingered a few small red potatoes from beneath the grassy mulch, tiny as pingpong balls, took them into the house, washed them off, placed them in a pot of salted water and boiled them until they were fork-tender.

And then I smashed them onto a plate, dropped on a few chunks of butter, sprinkled a little salt and pepper and put them into my mouth, thinking: “This is why a person can believe that someday there could actually be peace in the world. New potatoes with butter is a reason to hope.”

