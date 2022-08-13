I fingered a few small red potatoes from beneath the grassy mulch, tiny as pingpong balls, took them into the house, washed them off, placed them in a pot of salted water and boiled them until they were fork-tender.
And then I smashed them onto a plate, dropped on a few chunks of butter, sprinkled a little salt and pepper and put them into my mouth, thinking: “This is why a person can believe that someday there could actually be peace in the world. New potatoes with butter is a reason to hope.”
I’m not saying that new potatoes with butter is the only reason we have to think that somehow people might learn to live peaceably with one another. There are also fresh green beans to take into consideration; sweet, tangy tomatoes to inspire optimism, and peaches plucked straight from the tree to make one’s spirit soar.
Yes, garden-fresh fruits and vegetables are valid reasons not to give up on the human race.
It may sound strange to place one’s faith for humanity in a garden but consider this: So many people go through their lives churning up the atmosphere with their anger, turning the air black with their conspiracy theories, their shouting matches on the internet or over the back fence with the next-door neighbor. We start to believe that’s the normal way for people to behave.
Then somebody plants a garden. Even the meanest, nastiest old codger you can imagine can dig up a plot of earth, drop in a few seeds, tend it with a little water and patience and in no time at all this mean old person has become a creator. A creator of something you can eat (the best kind of creator). Besides giving that mean old person a chance to work out his frustrations on something rather than another person, growing plants purifies the atmosphere, both inside and outside our hardened hearts. You can be a badass the rest of the time but a person who can grow a garden can’t stay mad for long. Plants are the ultimate nonjudgmental companions and that can do a lot of good in a weary world.
This is a lot to extrapolate from a simple meal of boiled new potatoes with butter. But this is the time of year when you can see the miracle of the planet with your own eyes and marvel at the people and the creatures on it — yellow jackets and hornets excepted.