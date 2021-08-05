Can we at least agree that releasing the identity of an alleged sexual assault victim is inappropriate?
Set aside all the political hoopla over Rep. Priscilla Giddings, the two ethics complaints and the question whether posting a link to a news story is the same as releasing the name.
Set aside Tuesday’s House Ethics Committee’s recommendation that Giddings be censured and stripped of a committee assignment.
Can we just agree that, barring extraordinary circumstances, alleged sexual assault victims should never be publicly identified?
That seems an obvious starting point, a no-brainer question that helps establish some common ground. But if I’ve learned anything covering politics, it’s that “obvious” is often wrong.
To really understand why someone does something, you need to understand his or her underlying beliefs and assumptions, as well as his or her objectives. And in today’s quick-to-judge environment, that shared understanding rarely gets established.
As a reporter, this is something I worry about. Ideally, newspaper stories add to the conversation. They present facts, information and insights that people need to navigate a complex world. They help get everyone “on the same page,” so to speak, so that when we butt heads and debate the best path forward, we at least begin the process with a shared foundation.
But societal rifts are so deep these days, it’s becoming more and more difficult to bridge those gaps. We are literally east and west, right and left, haves and have-nots. We’ve become different countries entirely, with different values, customs and beliefs. Standard news stories don’t have enough space to explain all those differences and establish common ground. They end up adding to the discord, rather than uniting factions.
For example, start a commentary piece like this one with a question about protecting victims’ identities and some readers will automatically assume it’s going to trash Rep. Giddings. Others hope it will.
Neither one, would be my druthers. I haven’t had a lot of heart-to-heart talks with Giddings, but I have a sense of her values and personality. She’s admittedly a bit of an acquired taste, a bit prickly around the edges. But I’m OK with that. I enjoy talking with people who are passionate about their beliefs.
I told Giddings once she seems to approach her role as a legislator with the same mindset as the fighter pilot she once was: The world is divided into friendlies and bogeys. You fight to the death to protect your friends, and blast the bogeys to hell. There is no middle ground.
I’m not sure that’s the most effective approach to politics, but I absolutely believe that’s a choice she gets to make for herself.
However, if politics is about coming together to resolve our mutual problems, then we need to step outside our separate armed camps every now and then. We have to find common ground.
So that brings me back to the original question: As a general rule, can we at least agree that alleged sexual assault victims should not be publicly identified? Is that an acceptable standard?
More than a third of Giddings’ House colleagues — the 24 lawmakers who signed the ethics complaints — think it is. So did the five members of the House Ethics Committee.
Granted, Giddings is a bit suspicious of their motives. She has suggested they’re all tools of House Speaker Scott Bedke, her opponent in next year’s lieutenant governor race, and only used the complaints to smear her good name.
Yeah, OK. I mean, this is the lieutenant governor’s position we’re talking about, right? It has its own office and desk and a chair and everything. If they can steal the presidential election, they sure as hell have their eyes set on this one.
So, yes, it’s possible more than a third of House members have put their own good names and reputations at risk by engaging in a massive conspiracy to fabricate an ethics complaint and dictate who becomes Idaho’s next lieutenant governor, so that person can then go preside over the Senate and never set foot in the House again.
OK, when I say that out loud it actually doesn’t sound very rational.
But, whatever, if that narrative works for you, have at it. I’m just looking for some common ground. Conspiracy theories aside, can we at least agree that people who report alleged rapes or sexual assaults should have their identities protected?
Because I don’t think Giddings or her defenders and supporters have acknowledged that.
I’ve heard the 24 House members say it. I’ve heard the Ethics Committee say it. I’ve heard victims and victims rights groups and sexual assault experts say it. But I haven’t heard it from Giddings.
Did it just get lost in the dogfight? Did we simply lose sight of the fact that the only reason the Ethics Committee had to meet was because Redoubt News published the name and photo of a 19-year-old House intern who accused then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape, and because Giddings subsequently posted a link to the story on her Facebook page and a third of her colleagues objected?
I get it. I understand some people don’t think posting a link is the same as outing the woman. And even if it is, there’s certainly room to disagree about what level of punishment is appropriate. We lack common ground to resolve those disputes.
But set all that aside. Forget about who to blame. However her name got out there, can we agree it was wrong?
Or is there actual disagreement on this point? Is protecting an accuser’s identity in sexual assault cases another example of the “woke, cancel culture” values that Giddings and her supporters so passionately oppose?
We are divided in so many ways these days. Political disagreements seem to arise spontaneously, regarding issues and behavior that historically would have united us: the integrity of elections, the storming of the U.S. Capitol, picketing in front of elected officials’ private homes.
Is outing victims just one more bogey to add to that list?
If it is — if we lack the moral strength and basic human decency to say a 19-year-old House intern’s identity should have been protected, even if she’s accusing one of our own — then God help us. If we can’t make that simple admission, we truly are broken.
That seems pretty obvious to me.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.