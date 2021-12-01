Let’s bounce

August Frank/TribuneEthan Knight, 7, of Clarkston, prepares to catch a bouncy ball Tuesday as he passes it back and forth with Erik Androson of Asotin, not pictured, on Main Street in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Ethan Knight, 7, of Clarkston, prepares to catch a bouncy ball as he passes it back and forth with Erik Androson, of Asotin, on Tuesday on Main Street in Lewiston.

Tags