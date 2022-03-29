Lentz named Distinguished Young Woman of Garfield-Palouse

Kendra Lentz, of Palouse, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of the Garfield-Palouse Sunday night.
Lentz, daughter of Brian and Cathy Lentz, was awarded $4,200 and also won the spirit award, scholastic, interview and self-expression categories.
Laynie Southern, daughter of Tim and Tami Southern, was the first runner-up, receiving a total of $2,200, and Ava Hemphill, daughter of Gordon and Tereasa Hemphill, was second runner-up, receiving a total of $1,650 in scholarships. Southern won in the talent category and Hemphill won in the fitness category.
Lentz will represent Garfield-Palouse in the Distinguished Young Women of Washington Showcase event in Pullman in August.