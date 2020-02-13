ASOTIN — A 50-year-old Lenore man convicted of third-degree rape at a jury trial was sentenced this week in Asotin County Superior Court to a minimum of 20 months in prison.
Anthony E. Brown received the high end of the sentencing range from Judge Gary Libey, who noted the victim has suffered permanent physical damage, agony, pain and trauma from Brown’s ongoing pattern of domestic violence and sexual assaults.
“I’ve not seen any victim that has been damaged in more ways, both mentally and physically,” Libey said Monday at Brown’s sentencing.
Brown, a former Clarkston resident, was found guilty of third-degree rape Dec. 19 following a jury trial. He was previously convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in 2007 for a strong-arm rape while he was in the military, according to court documents.
The victim in the Asotin County case read a statement to the court, saying she had hoped to find closure at the end of the trial, but she still struggles to come to terms with what happened to her. Although the trial was excruciating, she said she knew she needed to report what had happened to her. Because of Brown’s history of rape, she feared she would not be his last victim.
The severity of repeated anal rapes by Brown has left her with fecal incontinence, and she now has to wear adult diapers day and night, the woman told the judge. In addition, she had to have a surgical device implanted to deal with ongoing medical issues and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“No matter how hard I try to move on, I’m constantly reminded of what was done to me by a man who I thought I loved, and I thought loved me. ... I will have to live with this for the rest of my life.”
The woman, who is not being identified per Tribune policy, said the only way she made it through the legal process is with the support of an advocate, victim witness coordinator Holly Tietz, Clarkston detective Bryon Denny and Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie, who handled the case on behalf of the state.
“Without them I would not be brave enough to tell my story,” she said. “I thank God for placing them in my life. It is by the grace of God, I am here telling my story. Instead of being a victim, I am now a survivor.”
Libey, who presided over the trial, said Brown deserves even more time behind bars for the crime, but the sentencing guidelines limit what he can impose. Brown will have to go before officials at the end of his 20 months and could face up to five years in prison. He will be placed in community custody upon release.
Defense attorney Scott Chapman, who asked for the low end of the sentencing range, apologized for any pain he caused the woman at trial while he was representing his client, saying it was not intended. Brown has a “huge amount of remorse” and still has strong support from his circle of friends, Chapman said.
The verdict was less than what was originally charged, the defense attorney said, and his client has already served nine months in the Asotin County Jail. The facility is not a country club, by any stretch of the imagination, Chapman said.
Brown asked for time served, saying he has compassion for the victim and wants to be a contributing member of society.
“I’m extremely remorseful for my behavior,” Brown told the court. “I hope you can show mercy on me.”
Libey directly addressed the victim before handing down his sentence, saying she seems like a very nice person who had to re-live horrible sexual assaults during the course of the trial.
“You’re a brave woman,” Libey said. “The court wishes you well. These cases are sad, personal and very serious, and that’s how the court looks at this.”
Brown is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender. Those cases have not been resolved.
