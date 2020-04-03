Lenore man’s trial on hold pending evaluation

An April trial date for a Lenore man who allegedly shot an FBI agent attempting to serve a warrant in February 2019 has been put on hold indefinitely pending a mental competency evaluation.
The April 27 trial set for Manuel P. Villalobos III, 43, was vacated last month so that a mental competency evaluation could be completed.
“The filings show there is reasonable cause to believe that the defendant may presently be suffering from a mental disease or defect,” Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye wrote in his order vacating the trial and ordering a mental competency evaluation be performed by a psychiatrist or psychologist.
Depending on the results of the evaluation, a trial may be reset after the court reviews the evaluation.
Villalobos faces two counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm and two counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, court records said.
Lorinda M. Youngcourt, Villalobos’s designated public defender, requested a determination of competency in February.
The FBI began investigating Villalobos in April 2018. On Feb. 7, 2019, an FBI SWAT team attempted to serve a federal search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on the 18800 block of Fir Bluff Lane in Lenore. As SWAT approached, Villalobos’ girlfriend, Majorie Eccles, who was cleaning dishes, saw shadows outside at about 6:10 a.m. and men dressed in camouflage, court records said.
Villalobos allegedly fired several shots at the SWAT team from his bedroom window and one officer, who has not been identified, was shot, court records said.
The FBI SWAT team did not return fire and were able to get Villalobos to surrender.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.