ARROW BRIDGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Arrow Bridge in Nez Perce County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police.
A 32-year-old Lenore man was driving west on U.S. Highway 12 in a Mazda 3, which went over the center line and collided with an eastbound Toyota pickup that was driven by a 68-year-old Lewiston man, according to an ISP news release. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m.
The Lenore man was taken to the hospital. No condition report was provided. The men’s names also weren’t released. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Highway 12 was closed in both directions for about two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.
The incident remains under investigation by ISP.