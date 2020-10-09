A Lenore man will spend two years in federal prison for assaulting a woman on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation.
Lonnie L. Bisbee Jr., 35, an enrolled member of the Umatilla Tribe, was sentenced to two years in federal prison followed by three years of court supervision after he is released from prison.
The sentence was handed down from David C. Nye, the chief U.S. district judge for the District of Idaho, after Bisbee pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman while they were traveling to a doctor’s appointment.
Bisbee pleaded guilty June 10 to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury in Indian Country, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington William D. Hyslop said.
Bisbee and the woman were traveling with an infant and another child when Bisbee pulled the vehicle over, choked the woman and threw her to the ground.
Bisbee told authorities that he placed his forearm against the woman’s neck like a “forearm shiver,” then “yanked her to the ground,” causing her head to “ping” on the roadway, face first, Hyslop said.
“Domestic violence against women and crimes of violence like what occurred here cannot be tolerated in our society,” Hyslop said. “I commend the outstanding work of the FBI and Nez Perce Tribal Police in investigating this case. The court’s sentence rendered here should be a message that there are repercussions and jail time awaiting those who abuse and hurt others in this manner.”
The assault will have long-lasting effects on the victim and the children “should never have to witness such violence,” Special Agent in Charge Paul Haertel said. “The FBI is committed to protecting our communities and will continue to work with law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s office to investigate and prosecute the most serious crimes that happen on our nation’s Indian reservations.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Ann T. Wick.