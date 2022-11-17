The Lenore Bridge is expected to be open to restricted weight crossing by 3 p.m. today following emergency repairs to the bridge deck, the Nez Perce County Road Department announced Wednesday.
The bridge was closed Tuesday by emergency order from the Idaho Transportation Department after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck.
According to a news release from the county road department, bridge substructure inspections were completed Wednesday and approval was granted to begin the temporary repairs, which involved placing large steel plates over the damaged portion of the bridge.
The temporary repairs will be referred to ITD bridge engineers for new evaluations that include bridge capacity calculations. When Nez Perce County receives these new weight capacity ratings, the news release said, regulatory signage will be installed and the bridge will be open to traffic. Permanent repairs to this portion of the bridge deck are being scheduled. Bridge closures during the repairs will be provided to the public in advance of the work, the news release said.
Motorists using the bridge during the temporary repair phase are urged to use extreme caution. The temporary repair steel plates have a tendency to become slick, especially when there is frost and ice. Emergency repairs also can run into unexpected findings that could create delays in opening.
After the bridge is opened there will be enhanced enforcement of the posted weight rating to help ensure that the bridge can remain open as the main access to Lenore, the news release said.
Anyone wishing current information about the project may contact the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Office at (208) 799-3060.