The Lenore Bridge that provides access between U.S. Highway 12 and the community of Lenore will be closed Jan. 16 and 17 for final repairs to the bridge deck.
The Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday that workers will be removing temporary steel deck plates and replacing broken bridge deck planking with new custom-manufactured decking. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Jan. 16 and extend through 6 p.m. Jan. 17. If unforeseen additional damages are discovered, the department added, the closure may be extended to complete the work.
The Lenore bridge was closed briefly in November by emergency order from the Idaho Transportation Department after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck. Temporary repairs that involved placing large steel plates over the damaged portion of the bridge were made and traffic was reopened.
Last month, the department said it determined the 87-year-old bridge is not adequate for carrying current legal loads and the weight limit must be downgraded permanently. New weight limit signs are expected to be posted.
No public access will be allowed during the repair times and drivers will be directed to alternate routes. The closure will be strictly enforced, the road department said.
Anyone wishing more information may contact the road and bridge department at (208) 799-3060.