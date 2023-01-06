Lenore Bridge closed by emergency order

Low flying clouds dot the hillsides above Lenore, as traffic makes it's way in the pouring rain on U.S. Highway 12, Tuesday.

The Lenore Bridge that provides access between U.S. Highway 12 and the community of Lenore will be closed Jan. 16 and 17 for final repairs to the bridge deck.

The Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday that workers will be removing temporary steel deck plates and replacing broken bridge deck planking with new custom-manufactured decking. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Jan. 16 and extend through 6 p.m. Jan. 17. If unforeseen additional damages are discovered, the department added, the closure may be extended to complete the work.

