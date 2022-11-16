Lenore Bridge closed by emergency order

The Lenore Bridge spanning the Clearwater River was closed by emergency order Tuesday after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck.
Nez Perce County Road Department Supervisor Roy Hill said the broken planks were only recently discovered.
“The bridge is in poor condition and we have a feasibility study for replacement going on right now,” Hill said. “It’s an old, failing bridge and we’ve got a problem with it. … We noticed this issue and (Idaho Transportation Department officials) came out and issued an emergency closure for public safety.”
The Lenore Bridge is located off U.S. Highway 12 across from the Lenore Community Center. It is distinct from the Cherrylane Bridge farther downstream that is in the process of being replaced.
Hill said he does not know the cause of the broken planks but suspects it happened after vehicles that exceed the posted weight limits traveled on it. Hill said a contractor was headed to the area Tuesday afternoon to inspect the damage and possibly determine what happened.
“I can’t put my finger on it but that is most likely the cause,” Hill said. “If vehicles had stayed with the weight limits, the bridge would have held.”
Hill said Nez Perce County road crews were on site Tuesday afternoon posting the emergency closure. Travelers were advised to seek other routes for access to the Lenore area, he added.
