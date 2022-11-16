Lenore Bridge closed by emergency order

Low flying clouds dot the hillsides above Lenore, as traffic makes it's way in the pouring rain on U.S. Highway 12, Tuesday.

 Tribune file photo

The Lenore Bridge spanning the Clearwater River was closed by emergency order Tuesday after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck.

Nez Perce County Road Department Supervisor Roy Hill said the broken planks were only recently discovered.

