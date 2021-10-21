Lending a hand

Bear Robinson (right), 2, of Lewiston, tosses a ball back to the Lewiston soccer players after retrieving a missed kick while his brother, Maverick, 7, enjoys a sucker Monday evening as they watch the Bengal boys soccer team prepare for the Class 5A state playoffs at Walker Field in the Lewiston Orchards.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

