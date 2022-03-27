BOISE — Up until the ship sprang a leak on Friday, “Taking Care of Business” might have been a perfect theme song for Idaho’s 2022 legislative session.
From Day 1, lawmakers seemed committed to working together — both with each other and with the executive branch — to address shared priorities.
They were on the same page.
That remained the case pretty much all session — until Friday, when a $7.7 million budget for the Idaho Commission on Libraries was derailed because of concerns about the availability of obscene material in libraries.
Although a revised budget was approved late Friday evening, the House and Senate recessed until this week. They’ll give Gov. Brad Little time to sign any remaining bills, and then the Legislature will adjourn for the year.
Despite the last-minute hiccup, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, gave lawmakers high marks for the work they accomplished this year.
“I truly think this was one of the historic sessions of the Idaho Legislature,” he said.
Faced with a record $1.9 billion budget surplus, plus additional billions in federal stimulus funds, lawmakers heartily endorsed Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan, which proposed record investments in infrastructure and education, paid off virtually all state debt and began to tackle a massive backlog in deferred maintenance.
“He got everything he wanted, and the people of Idaho will benefit,” Winder said. “I think we delivered, in spades.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, agreed, saying “we did what Idaho families would do. We came into some money and used it to pay off debt, fix our infrastructure and address some long-term needs.”
Lawmakers also approved the largest tax cut in state history, a $600 million plan that includes an ongoing, $251 million reduction in income tax rates and a one-time rebate worth $350 million.
However, that fast-tracked measure, which was introduced Jan. 12 and signed into law Feb. 7, also established a trend for the 2022 session: It was the first of multiple bills that addressed problems few people realized existed.
“This bill takes $600 million and commits it to a tax cut, an income and corporate tax cut, the vast majority of which will go to those who need it least,” noted Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, during the Jan. 20 House debate on the measure. “It’s not what my constituents have been asking me for. I guarantee if we did a poll, none of you had constituents knocking on your doors, sending you emails, saying we need to cut income tax rates.”
Even Republicans who supported the legislation acknowledged it didn’t address the issue most people were talking about.
“This isn’t what I’m hearing about from my constituents as their top priority,” said Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton. “Property taxes and grocery tax, that’s what I hear about.”
Tax policy wasn’t the only area where election-year politics left people scratching their heads. Almost every week, someone suggested a bill that was “a solution in search of a problem.”
“What the heck is this legislation?” asked Boise High junior Shiva Rajbhandari when testifying against White Bird Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ proposal to ban the use of ballot drop boxes.
“Have you every worked 9-to-5?” Rajbhandari asked the House State Affairs Committee. “Do you understand what a majority of Idahoans go through? Absentee voting is essential for parents with young children, single wage-earners and students. Ballot drop-off is an integral part of that.”
The legislation narrowly passed the House, but died in the Senate.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, also questioned the need for House Bill 782, which proposed sweeping changes to the composition and practices of the Idaho Judicial Council.
The seven-member council interviews candidates for various judicial vacancies and submits a list of possible appointees to the governor. It also handles disciplinary matters involving judges.
Supporters said the legislation will increase accountability and transparency in the judicial selection process. Critics countered that it will narrow the field of applicants and, more importantly, undermine the independence of the council by letting the governor appoint a majority of its members.
“This bill doesn’t fix the problem it claims to fix,” Marshall said during the March 18 floor debate on the measure. “No one has ever shown me that the Judicial Council as presently constituted has ever caused any problems. If there isn’t a reason for this (bill), it must be political.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted that the House voted on the measure just two days after it was introduced.
“The principle question I have is, what’s the urgency?” he said. “This (council) has been in place for 50 years. Why is there such a major problem now that we have to do this the last few days of the session? I haven’t heard from lawyers or clients that there’s any serious problem.”
HB 782 passed 44-24 in the House and 26-9 in the Senate. It went to the governor on Thursday and is waiting for his potential signature.
Despite these head-scratchers, lawmakers still managed to make progress on a number of long-standing problems.
For example, Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, co-sponsored legislation requiring schools to identify and help students with dyslexia, a reading disorder that affects about 20% of the population.
During committee hearings, parents testified that state education officials historically haven’t even recognized dyslexia as a problem and consequently offered few resources to teachers or students to the issue. That will change under this bill.
The Legislature also took steps to provide more information and support to parents of children with Down syndrome, and increased awareness of PANDA and PAWS, two pediatric neuropsychiatric illnesses.
A concurrent resolution regarding childhood trauma also passed the House and Senate.
Co-sponsored by Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, the measure encourages state agencies to become more informed about ACEs, or “adverse childhood experiences,” and the long-term negative effects associated with them.
The resolution “is an invitation to learn more and begin to use this information to improve the lives of Idaho children and families,” Nelson said. “It’s about finding that key adult who can help build resilience in kids.”
And while they once again failed to make significant headway on property tax relief, lawmakers did at least take a few steps forward.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, introduced legislation to increase the assessed value cap in the circuit breaker program from 125% of the county median home value to 150%, or $300,000, whichever is higher.
The measure, which went to the governor on Thursday, will help hundreds of elderly, low-income Idahoans retain eligibility for up to $1,500 in annual property tax relief.
However, the decision to start the session off with a $600 million income tax cut may well have prevented the Legislature from reaching consensus on other tax relief proposals.
“I think we got ahead of ourselves (with the income tax cut),” Shepherd said. “I think there would have been more appetite for property tax relief if we hadn’t done that. But I guess if we’re going to make a mistake, giving money back to citizens isn’t a horrible mistake.”
And that may be a fitting epitaph for the 2022 session as a whole: Intent on taking care of business, lawmakers came into the year intent on doing good things and avoiding horrible mistakes. And for the most part, they were successful.
By the numbers
l Lawmakers approved $4.62 billion in general fund expenditures for fiscal 2023, an increase of $402 million, or 9.5%, over the original 2022 budget.
That’s the largest increase in state spending, on a dollar or percentage basis, since 2007. Education services accounts for nearly 63% of the total.
l Public schools will get $2.32 billion in state support next year, plus $871 million in federal and $129 million in dedicated funds.
That’s a $258 million, 12.5% increase in general fund support, compared to 2022. Of that, $46 million will go toward literacy intervention efforts – including optional all-day kindergarten. Another $61 million goes toward raises for teachers, administrators and classified staff.
The K-12 budget also includes $110 million to boost state funding for school health insurance by 48%, to $19,698 per support unit, matching the funding for other state employees.
l Colleges and universities will see a $25 million, 8% increase in state support, enabling them to forego resident undergraduate tuition increases for another year. Their $643 million 2023 budget includes $338.1 million from the general fund.
l Lawmakers also approved $25.2 million for health education programs. That includes about $1.6 million for 21 additional medical residency slots across the state – seven more than the governor recommended – in an effort to attract more doctors to the state.
l The Department of Health and Welfare’s $4.04 billion Division of Medicaid budget includes $2.77 billion in federal funding, as well as $440 million in dedicated funds and $830 million in state support.
The state-funded portion of the Medicaid budget is up $60.3 million, or 7.8%, compared to 2022, largely for provider rate increases and higher utilization.
l The Department of Correction 2023 budget is up 9.7%, or $30.1 million, to $340 million. That includes $295.6 million in state funding, an increase of $16 million, or 5.7%, from the current year.
l Turning over a new leaf — Given the significant number of retirements, revised district boundaries and changing political aspirations, it’s going to be a very different Legislature next year.
At least 13 Senators and 25 House members won’t be back in their seats next year. That’s a 36% turnover rate before a single vote is cast in the primary or general elections.
Collectively, the lawmakers who are leaving represent more than 300 years of Statehouse experience.