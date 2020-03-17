BOISE — Driving to complete their work in the midst of a statewide health emergency, Idaho lawmakers cruised through dozens of appropriations and policy bills Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, started the day by saying he’d like to wrap up any floor votes by noon today.
The Legislature would then adjourn for a few days, giving the governor time to veto any measures he opposes. Lawmakers hope to adjourn for the year by the end of the week.
Some of the legislation that was addressed Monday included:
Coronavirus
The joint budget committee appropriated $1.3 million Monday to assist state employees during the coronavirus crisis.
The move came on top of the $2 million in emergency funding that passed the House and Senate on unanimous votes last week.
It’s also in addition to Idaho’s estimated $4.5 million share of the $8.5 billion emergency funding bill that Congress approved earlier.
The new appropriation includes $800,000 to buy additional telecommunications bandwidth, which will help slow the spread of the virus by allowing more state employees to work from home.
“We want to ensure that the state will be able to (maintain) essential services, while allowing our state workforce as much flexibility as possible,” said Gov. Brad Little in a news release. “The additional funds expand opportunities for employees to work remotely when necessary, while continuing to deliver essential services to the citizens of Idaho.”
The other $500,000 will cover sick leave and paid administrative leave costs for state employees who need to self-isolate, but who don’t have sufficient accrued leave or the necessary bandwidth to work from home.
The measure still has to pass the House and Senate.
Property taxes I
A week after the Senate shot down a property tax freeze bill favored by the House, the House responded by approving an amended bill that would cut an estimated $32 million from city and county budgets.
The legislation increases the homeowner exemption from $100,000 to $112,000 — a move that House supporters say would provide immediate tax relief for most homeowners.
However, it also requires that the estimated $32 million cost of the amendment be deducted from local taxing district new construction rolls and, if necessary, the district’s underlying base budget.
The amended bill passed 49-21 and returned to the Senate. Every representative in north central Idaho supported the measure, except for Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow.
Democrats were incensed by the proposal. Given that cities and counties are responsible for most public health services, they said, cutting their budgets during a public health crisis was beyond irresponsible.
“The notion of taking $32 million away from cities and counties at this time is worse than tone deaf,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. This is literally the last thing we should be doing.”
Several Republicans, however, said this is exactly when the Legislature should be cutting taxes.
“This isn’t the counties’ money,” said Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell. “It’s the people’s money. As the impact (of the coronavirus) on the economy becomes clearer, this is the only bill that will return money to taxpayers. ... It’s exactly the type of thing we should be doing.”
The amended bill returned to the Senate, which postponed action until today.
Medicaid expansion funding
The House Health and Welfare Committee gave a favorable recommendation to legislation that grabs $12 million in county sales tax revenues to pay part of the cost of Medicaid expansion.
The bill reduces the sales tax distribution to counties by 17.5 percent per year. The money would help cover a portion of the state’s 10 percent matching share of Medicaid expansion costs.
The legislation also clarifies that people who qualify for Medicaid, or who could purchase subsidized insurance through the state health care exchange, no longer qualify for financial assistance through the county indigent and state catastrophic health care programs.
The bill was sent to the House floor with a favorable recommendation. It will likely be taken up today; it also needs to pass the Senate.
Property taxes II and III
The Senate State Affairs Committee gave a favorable recommendation to two last-minute bills that would increase the homeowner exemption and circuit breaker tax break.
Both measures would offer immediate tax relief to some residential property owners, but not all.
The circuit breaker provides a tax break of as much as $1,320 per year for certain low-income individuals, including seniors, widows and widowers, and disabled veterans.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, noted that the value of the circuit breaker hasn’t changed since 2006. The current income limits also prevent a number of homeowners from qualifying for the program.
His bill would increase the circuit breaker to $2,000 per year. It also adjusts the income limit upward, allowing more individuals and families to qualify. It has an estimated fiscal impact of $6.65 million.
“This is a very narrowly drafted bill to address a policy issue this Legislature has already accepted — that people in these (low-income) categories need some help so they don’t lose their homes,” Anthon said.
The second measure raises the homeowner exemption from a maximum of $100,000 per year to $120,000; it also replaces the index that was removed in 2016, so that in future years the exemption will increase or decrease with inflation.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, noted that more than 60 percent of the residential homes in Idaho have a market value in excess of $200,000 — meaning they receive the maximum $100,000 exemption.
Bumping the exemption to $120,000 would provide some tax relief to all of those homeowners, he said. If a home is worth more than $240,000, the increase would be worth approximately $200 (although the exact amount depends on their local property tax levy).
Fred Birnbaum with the Idaho Freedom Foundation applauded the goal of property tax relief, but noted that this bill actually shifts more taxes onto some homeowners.
Raising the exemption shrinks the overall tax base, he said. Taxing districts therefore have a smaller tax base from which to collect the necessary revenue — meaning the levy increases, both for commercial property owners as well as some residential owners.
“I applaud the notion, but this isn’t the way to do it,” Birnbaum said.
Both bills could be taken up on the Senate floor today. They also need to pass the House.
