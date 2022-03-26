BOISE — It was bon voyage for the Idaho Legislature Friday, although the ship nearly sank at the dock.
With only a handful of budget and policy bills left to address when they arrived at the Statehouse, lawmakers were on track to adjourn the 2022 session for the year.
However, after the House rejected a $7.7 million Idaho Commission for Libraries budget — for the third time this year — they didn’t quite make it across the finish line.
The House finally approved a slightly revised libraries budget at 10:19 p.m. Friday. The Senate followed suit at 11:05 p.m., but both chambers then recessed until next week.
The ongoing dispute over the libraries budget has to do with concerns that obscene or pornographic material is available in Idaho libraries, and can be accessed by young children.
“This is not a false narrative. It is going on,” said Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. “It’s a real problem that we need to solve.”
In an effort to secure passage of the libraries budget, the House adopted a resolution calling for the creation of a joint working group.
“The Idaho Legislature has long recognized that material harmful to minors is a contributing factor to crime and juvenile crime, and is also a basic factor in impairing the ethical and moral development of our youth,” notes House Resolution 23.
The working group would bring lawmakers together with the Idaho Libraries Association and the Idaho Commission for Libraries to try and ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place.
The resolution passed 57-7. Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, were absent; all other lawmakers from north central Idaho supported the measure.
Even with that resolution in hand, though, the libraries budget still went down 36-29.
“I’m going to suggest we conclude our business for the day and come back tomorrow (Saturday) morning,” said a clearly frustrated House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, following the vote.
However, after a lengthy closed-door caucus meeting, House Republicans decided to give it one more try. They introduced a new libraries budget that was just $100 less than the one that failed.
That measure passed 41-21. Giddings and Kinglsey were absent; Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, voted no. The three other representatives from north central Idaho supported the bill.
The Senate vote was 23-5. Sens. David Nelson, D-Moscow; Robert Blair, R-Kendrick; and Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, were all absent for the vote.
The measure now goes to the governor for his signature.
By recessing until next week, instead of adjourning “sine die,” the Legislature gives the governor time to sign the last few bills on his desk, and preserves its ability to try and override any potential vetoes. It can then adjourn for the year.
