Incumbent lawmakers in north central Idaho will likely be doing a lot of meet-and-greets in the coming months, as they try to get to know some potential new constituents.
The Idaho Redistricting Commission formally adopted new legislative and congressional district maps for the state Wednesday, together with a final report outlining its rationale for how and where it drew the boundary lines.
Although the new maps won’t take effect until the 2022 primary in May — and still have to survive any possible court challenges — they give incumbents a pretty good idea of who will be voting for them next year, and who they might be running against.
“I’ve already told my wife I’ll be on the road a lot. I need to get out and meet people,” said Rep. Mike Kingsley, who plans to run for reelection in the new 7th Legislative District.
Under the adopted plan, the five counties in north central Idaho will be split between three legislative districts, just as they are now. The new legislative map can be seen at bit.ly/3ESIAgr.
However, they’re being combined in different ways. Latah County, for example, currently is in the 5th Legislative District with Benewah County. Under the new map, it will join Lewis County and the northern and eastern portion of Nez Perce County — including a small part of the Lewiston Orchards — in the 6th Legislative District.
Clearwater County will go into the 2nd District, together with Benewah and Shoshone counties, a small corner of Bonner County and most of eastern Kootenai County.
Nez Perce County was previously in the 6th District with Lewis County. Next year, though, the southern/western corner of the county — including almost all of Lewiston — will be combined with Idaho and Adams counties in the 7th District.
Although the new district boundaries mean more travel for him, Kingsley thinks the redistricting commission did a fair job in deciding how to draw the lines.
“There were winners and losers on both sides (of the District 6/District 7) line,” he said. “And the reason we do this is because we aren’t supposed to have stagnant government. I think (redistricting) is actually good for America.”
Redistricting takes place every 10 years, following the 10-year census count. The goal is to redraw congressional and legislative district boundaries so they have roughly equal populations, in accordance with the principle of “one man, one vote.”
Given the potential to pit incumbent against incumbent, though, redistricting is always politically fraught. It becomes an exercise in politically strong-arming in many states, as the majority party tries to skew lines in its favor.
The six-member Idaho Redistricting Commission, by contrast, is split evenly between Republican and Democratic appointees. Four votes are needed to adopt any plan, but the new legislative map was supported by all six commissioners.
“We’ve tried hard to be Idahoans in this process, not Republicans or Democrats,” said former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, who co-chaired the commission with former Sen. Dan Schmidt, of Moscow.
The new legislative map had the potential to pit several north central lawmakers against each other in next year’s election. Most of those conflicts, though, have been avoided.
Sen. Dan Johnson was elected to the new strong mayor position in Lewiston this year, and has said he won’t seek reelection next year. That would leave Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, as the only incumbent senator in the new 7th District.
Similarly, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, is running for lieutenant governor next year, leaving Kingsley and Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, as the only incumbent House members in the district.
That means newly appointed Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, is the sole incumbent in north central Idaho who faces a potential battle of incumbents.
She’s one of a relatively small number of people in Lewiston who will shift into the new 6th District. Incumbent Reps. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, will also be in the 6th District, together with Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow.
“It’s just the luck of the draw,” said McCann, who remains positive about the prospects of representing constituents in this region, regardless of which district she’s in.
“I think there are some real positives for Nez Perce County (with the new legislative map),” she said. “It will have quite a few voters north of the line and quite a few to the south. Being in two districts might give it an opportunity to have more of a voice.”
There are already rumors about possible legal challenges to the new legislative map, so McCann isn’t stressing over the results just yet. And if it turns out she is in the same district with Troy and Mitchell, she plans to sit down with them and decide how to move forward.
Troy agreed with that approach, saying “I don’t think we have to get too wrapped up about it yet.”
Assuming the new map does withstand a court challenge, Troy was enthusiastic about pairing Latah County with Lewis County and rural Nez Perce County.
“I think it’s a great combination,” she said. “Rural Latah and Nez Perce have a lot in common. And I’m glad they didn’t split Lewiston more than they had to — why would you split the county seat?”
Like the other incumbents, Shepherd said he’ll be hitting the road, trying to meet as many of his potential new constituents as possible.
“It’s going to be a lot of leg work,” he said. “I want to get up (to Lewiston) in person and talk with as many people as possible, to see how they feel about how things are going. I’m looking forward to it.”
