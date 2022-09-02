BOISE — Idaho lawmakers approved more than $660 million in one-time and ongoing tax relief during a one-day special session Thursday.
They also set aside $410 million in additional funding for education — although how, or if, that money gets spent won’t be finalized until the Legislature returns for the 2023 session in January.
The House approved the omnibus bill on a 55-15 vote. The Senate followed suit about three hours later, approving the measure on a 34-1 vote, and Gov. Brad Little signed the measure before the day was over.
Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, were the only lawmakers from north central Idaho to oppose the measure.
Kingsley noted that more than 60% of the fiscal 2023 general fund budget is already devoted to education. That includes slightly more than 50% specifically for K-12 education.
“There’s already plenty of money going to education,” he said. “And I watch Washington (state) pretty closely. They spend more money on education than we do and their math scores are deficient.”
Achieving positive outcomes in education “isn’t about money,” Kingsley said.
Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, was the only senator to vote against the bill. Among other concerns, she felt it inappropriately combined multiple subjects in a single piece of legislation, contrary to the Idaho Constitution.
“No matter how good this bill is, no matter how many it helps, if I vote for this bill today, I violate my oath of office (to uphold the Constitution),” Zito said.
The bill includes a one-time, $500 million income tax rebate equal to 10% of a taxpayer’s 2020 tax liability, or a minimum of $300 per single filer and $600 for joint filers. Those rebate checks could go out as soon as this month.
The legislation also replaces Idaho’s current income tax brackets with a 5.8% flat tax. The first $4,478 in taxable income, or $8,956 for joint filers, will be exempt. That figure gets adjusted upward annually to account for inflation.
“I love the flat tax. I think it’s the fairest,” said Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow. “And I love that we’re giving money back to the people.”
Mitchell was one of 61 co-sponsors of the bill, as was Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston.
“I think the $500 million is huge,” she said. “And the flat tax — over the last two years, we’ve gone from (a top rate) of 6.9% to 6.5, to 6.0, and now to 5.8. That shows we’re really concerned about our taxpayers.”
Little issued a proclamation last week calling for the special session. With the state looking at a potential $2 billion budget surplus this year and Idahoans suffering from high inflation rates, he said, it’s incumbent upon the Legislature to provide immediate tax relief.
The education funding component of the bill shifts $330 million in sales tax receipts into the public education income fund, on a permanent basis.
Another $80 million in sales tax will go into a new “in-demand careers” fund that could be used to expand higher education opportunities in areas where the state suffers severe labor shortages, such as nursing or STEM education.
Little initially wanted the education funding to automatically increase by 3% per year.
However, he quietly modified his initial proclamation Wednesday and removed the 3% clause.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, opposed the initial bill, but changed his position after the automatic inflator was removed.
“I have almost no doubt that we’re heading into a recession,” he said. “I don’t think it’s wise to sign on to something just because it looks good, when we know we might have to do away with that 3% next year.”
By contrast, Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, blasted the governor for removing the 3% clause.
“We say we’re here today to address inflation,” she said. “It’s really unfortunate that the tax cut portion of this bill will increase with inflation, but the portion for children will erode over time.”
Like Necochea, Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, supported the bill because it provided more education funding. However, he also felt it “subverts” the citizen initiative process, because it includes language that effectively nullifies the Quality Education Act that will appear on the November ballot.
The act would impose a new, 10.925% on the highest income earners, and raised the corporate tax rate to 8%.
If voters approve the measure, the new rates take effect Jan. 1. However, the flat tax portion of the omnibus bill has an effective date of Jan. 3 — meaning it would supercede and replace the rates contained in the eduction act.
“I’d like to thank the thousands and thousands of Reclaim Idaho volunteers who helped get that measure on the ballot,” Nelson said.
Lewiston Mayor and Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, also voted to support the bill, although he too had some reservations.
“I appreciate the governor’s efforts to provide tax relief,” he said. “But what I hear about from folks — and I still get the calls — are concerns about property taxes, school facilities, affordable housing. Those are the issues I believe should be addressed, and this bill doesn’t do that.”
The legislation was delivered to the governor’s office at about 6:30 p.m. MDT. Little signed the bill and is expected to deliver it to the Secretary of State’s Office today.
