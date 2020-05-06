Idaho state Rep. Thyra Stevenson is in serious condition after suffering a heart attack Monday evening.
Stevenson, who represents Nez Perce and Lewis counties, was having dinner with longtime friend Mark Heuett at Heuett’s house near Asotin.
“We were sitting on the front porch after finishing dinner,” Heuett said. “I bent down to pet the dog and she dropped her laptop.”
Heuett performed CPR on Stevenson while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in serious condition as of Tuesday evening. She had been listed in critical condition earlier in the day.
“It’s serious,” Heuett said. “She’s fighting for her life.”
Stevenson’s 6th Legislative District seat-mate, Rep. Mike Kingsley, said he and her other legislative colleagues are hoping for good news on her condition.
“I have her in my prayers,” he said.
Stevenson is currently running for reelection, seeking a fourth term in office. Heuett noted that she’s involved in a heated Republican primary with Aaron von Ehlinger, which has caused her a great deal of stress.
“Some people have been doing a smear campaign, trying to discredit her,” Heuett said. “I know that was taking a toll. I’m not saying that was the sole reason (for the heart attack), but she was healthy otherwise.”
Earlier this year, there were some anonymous online posts regarding Stevenson’s residency status. Her home in Nezperce was for sale, so there were questions whether she actually lived in the 6th Legislative District — which is a requirement to run for office.
A formal complaint was lodged with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office after the March candidate filing period. The office investigated the matter and concluded that, while she may have stayed at a variety of locations, she maintained her voter registration in Lewis County and never lost her residency status.
“She said she had multiple addresses, but hadn’t moved outside (her district’s) two-county region,” noted Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. “Based on her responses, our office was comfortable that she met the qualifications (to run for office). We passed our information on to the Attorney General’s Office, and they agreed.”
Stevenson, 75, moved to Lewiston after the legislative session ended in March.
On his Facebook page, von Ehlinger said his “thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Stevenson and her family during this difficult time. I would ask that all of you say a prayer for her to have a speedy recovery.”
