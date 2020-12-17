The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its Washington legislative sendoff meeting in a virtual format for the three District 9 legislators from noon to 1:15 p.m. Friday.
The District 9 legislators will share what they see as the big issues in the coming legislative session, and what the public would like to see accomplished this session.
Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions. Questions to the legislators should be sent in advance to govtrelations@lcvalleychamber.org.
The sprawling rural district includes all of Adams, Asotin, Franklin, Garfield and Whitman counties, as well as parts of Spokane County.
Those interested can register for the online Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3ahmok6. A confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent after registration is completed.