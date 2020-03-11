Legislative leaders share contrasting views on session

BOISE — With less than two weeks to go before the Legislature hopes to adjourn for the year, House and Senate leaders have distinctly different views regarding the success of the 2020 session.
During a lunch meeting with the Idaho Press Club on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, blasted her Republican counterparts for spending so much time this year on “divisive social issues.”
That list includes a plan to ban transgender females from participating in school sports, a stalled bill that would outlaw any sex-change treatments or medical procedures for children younger than the age of 18, legislation prohibiting people from changing their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity, and at least two anti-abortion measures.
“It feels like we took a hard right turn,” Rubel said. “I find it nothing short of horrifying, what’s been brought forth this session against a group that’s probably the most vulnerable group in the state, with the highest rate of bullying, physical and emotional abuse, and suicide. I find these bills flagrantly illegal, if not unconstitutional.”
Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said the public perception of the transgender bills “depends on how we spin it — particularly how you (the media) spin it.”
“Five years ago, I wouldn’t have thought men transitioning to women would be playing sports,” he said. “These are issues that need to be addressed, and I think we’re addressing them in an appropriate way. Hopefully, we can go forward and show our acceptance — but some things just aren’t acceptable. Having someone with the physical characteristics of a man playing against my granddaughter isn’t acceptable.”
Hill said the Legislature has accomplished a number of good things this session, including producing a balanced budget and taking steps to address the rising property tax rates.
For example, after substantial outcry from cities and counties across the state, the Senate amended a controversial “freeze” bill that would have frozen property tax revenues for all non-school taxing districts for a year.
Instead, the Senate is proposing a three-year, 4 percent cap on revenue growth. Combined with a proposed interim committee, Hill said, that should give all stakeholders a chance to come up with a more permanent solution.
Within the next few days, he added, legislation will likely be introduced to expand and increase the property tax circuit breaker, as well as the homeowner exemption. Both measures would provide some immediate tax relief.
“It’s not too late to get those through,” Hill said.
Before the Legislature adjourns, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said a decision is also needed regarding how much money Idaho counties will contribute toward the state’s share of expanded Medicaid costs.
He’s also holding out hope that his $48 million plan to boost the grocery tax credit will find support in the Senate. The House hasn’t acted on the legislation yet, because the Senate would prefer to remove the sales tax on food altogether.
“I think anything less than my bill is bad policy,” he said, prior to Tuesday’s luncheon.
Like Rubel, her House counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, wished the Legislature had spent less time this session on abortion and transgender bills, and more time on “bread-and-butter” issues that affect all Idahoans.
“We’re missing the point,” she said. “We’re not taking care of property taxes. We have roads and bridges that are falling apart. We have all this infrastructure we’re sent here to take care of, but (the social issues) are all we can talk about. I wish we could address what’s truly important and do the business of the state.”
Both chambers are pushing hard to wrap up their work by the end of next week. If they meet that target, it would tie for the earliest adjournment date since 2002.
