Legislative group still mulling school funding talks

A legislative working group appears to be coalescing around a proposal to tap state endowment land revenues to pay for public school constructions costs in Idaho.
The Funding Construction of Public Schools Working Group has met a handful of times this fall to look for ways to help school districts pay for new facilities.
School construction bonds and supplemental levies are major components of the local property tax burden across the state, so finding alternative funding mechanisms could provide some property tax relief.
It would also help ensure that the Legislature meets its constitutional responsibility to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
During a 90-minute meeting in Boise on Thursday, Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, discussed a proposal to establish a dedicated funding source for school facilities by tapping the public schools endowment land revenues.
The federal government allocated millions of acres to Idaho at statehood. Those endowment lands are managed by the state to produce income for schools, universities and other beneficiaries.
The endowment distributed about $61 million to public schools this year, Agenbroad said. He’s proposed dividing that into two pots, one with $40 million and the other with $21 million.
“The $40 million is a guaranteed pot,” he said. “I think that’s a safe amount that we’ll be getting from the endowment in perpetuity. That allows us to commit that revenue stream going forward for bonding purposes.”
Agenbroad, a long-time banker, said at today’s interest rates on a 20-year bond, $40 million could support about $500 million in cumulative bonding capacity.
No one school would receive that entire amount, he said. It would be distributed according to a formula that the Legislature creates, but the idea is that each school district would have a dedicated funding stream it could use for facilities maintenance, renovations and construction.
The $21 million pot would be distributed to districts for the same purposes. However, that revenue would fluctuate year to year based on endowment incomes. Consequently, it couldn’t be used to support a long-term bond.
“That’s really the only difference between the two pots of money,” he said.
The school endowment revenues are currently added to the overall pot of money that’s used to fund Idaho’s public school system.
Other working group members spoke in favor of Agenbroad’s proposal. Several also suggested that some of the surplus general fund tax revenue the state expects to collect this year be added to the kitty.
“We could do a combination of the two,” said Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who is co-chairperson of the working group and who was recently named chairperson of the Senate Education Committee.
“Instead of $61 million, maybe we put another $50 (million) to $100 million in one-time funding in with it,” Lent said.
“I was thinking more like $300 million,” responded Sen. Jani Ward-Engelking, D-Boise.
It’s unclear, though, whether any of the working group’s ideas will actually be introduced as legislation.
Agenbroad, a former co-chairperson of the Legislature’s joint budget committee, was defeated in the May Republican primary, so he won’t be back next session.
Also, despite earlier indications that the working group itself would craft legislation for the 2023 session, Lent indicated Thursday that might not be the case.
“I’ve asked (the Legislative Services Office) to help us put together some kind of report that summarizes what we’ve done,” he said. “It will also call out potential legislation. I don’t know that we as a committee have the time to work through legislation, but certainly members of the committee might be interested in carrying specific legislation.”
At the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, the working group also heard a proposal from former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robert Huntley.
Huntley, representing the education advocacy group TOADS (Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students), discussed two bills the group wants lawmakers to consider next year.
The first would set aside about $1.2 billion in one-time money from the expected surplus general fund tax collections. About $218 million of that would be used to pay off all existing public school supplemental levies.
Some of the money would also be used to provide a 5% salary increase for all public school employees, over and above whatever increase the Legislature approves next session.
The remainder of the money would be used to cover 25% of the cost of any future supplemental levies and construction bonds.
“You’d need more than $1.2 billion to cover all the (bonds and levies),” Huntley said, “so in future years the Legislature will need to supplement that amount.”
The second bill isn’t directed specifically at school funding. It essentially broadens the state sales tax base by eliminating a number of existing sales tax exemptions and adding the tax to certain services. It then reduces the tax from 6% to 4%.
The net effect of the legislation would be an increase in annual sales tax collections of about $1.2 billion. The Legislature could then allocate that money as it saw fit, just as it does with any other tax revenues.
Huntley noted that the bill calls for a public referendum, meaning it wouldn’t take effect unless and until it was approved by voters.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.