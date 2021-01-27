BOISE — A group of 22 conservative lawmakers is “encouraging” the state retirement board to divest more than $660 million in high tech and social media stock, because of allegations of censorship by the firms.
In a letter Monday, the group says that, “as representatives and senators for hard-working Idaho public and private citizens, it is our duty to raise concerns for public citizens whose retirement monies are being invested in companies that do not value free speech, regardless of point of view, for all citizens.”
The companies they’re targeting include Twitter, Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook.
Some of the firms have been accused of censoring or stifling comments from users without adequate justification. Twitter, in particular, earned the ire of conservatives when it permanently banned President Donald Trump from using the platform, because his tweets allegedly incited violence and falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged.
Congress has raised bipartisan concerns about such activities, but has failed to address the issue through legislation.
The Idaho lawmakers say that, by investing in these firms, state retirement fund managers “make a conscious decision to use Idaho taxpayer dollars to support the practices of these companies in censoring the political and religious speech of Idahoans.”
The Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho currently manages more than $21 billion in assets. Last year, the fund paid out almost $1 billion in benefits to nearly 50,000 retirees. That includes about 4,000 people in north central Idaho.
Don Drum, executive director of the agency, did not return calls seeking comment.
However, PERSI policies say retirement fund investments are made “solely in the interest of the members and their beneficiaries, for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits to them.”
Drum has previously told lawmakers that PERSI is one of the best-managed retirement systems in the nation. It is currently 100 percent funded — meaning it has enough assets on hand to meet its total financial obligation to the 50,000 retirees, as well as another 75,000 or so active members who haven’t yet retired.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeaching joined lawmakers in signing the Monday letter. North central Idaho representatives who signed the document include Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins; Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.
Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, was the only senator in the mix. No Democrats signed the letter.
LAROCCO’S LETTER — Former Idaho Congressman Larry LaRocco joined dozens of his colleagues in signing a letter to congressional leaders, urging them to “abandon the politics of tribalism” and lead by example.
“Be an example to the Democratic and Republican caucuses by promoting those voices that seek solutions rather than divisions,” the letter says. “Be an example to the public by putting country over party. You are the leaders our country looks to in this time of peril, and we implore you to live up to the role history has assigned to you.”
LaRocco represented the 1st Congressional District in northern and western Idaho for two terms, from 1991-94.
He’s also a past president of the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, which sent the letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
The letter was signed by 128 former members, including LaRocco.
“We challenge you, as our representative democracy is under severe stress, to shun those who peddle hyper-partisanship for personal gain,” the letter says. “It will take great political courage and leadership to fundamentally alter the current acrimonious mentality, but for the good of the country you need to embrace a better path forward.”
