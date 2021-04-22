The House voted to override a gubernatorial veto and five new bills were introduced Wednesday, on the 101st day of Idaho’s 2021 legislative session in Boise.
Here are some details from what was a pretty standard, end-of-session day:
House lawmakers spent nearly 90 minutes debating Gov. Brad Little’s veto of House Bill 135, which imposes new limitations and requirements on executive branch emergency powers.
The governor vetoed the measure, as well as a companion Senate bill, saying he could not “in good conscience approve any bill that will impair the ability of the governor to protect Idaho and its people in future emergencies.”
Among other provisions, the legislation requires that any emergency declaration “be essential to protect life or property” from an imminent threat.
It also caps the length of such declarations at 60 days, except for the sole purpose of collecting federal emergency disaster funding. Any other provisions in the declaration will expire, unless extended by the Legislature.
In his veto message, Little noted that “declaring and responding to emergencies are core executive functions.” Unlike the more deliberative legislative branch, the executive branch can “quickly and effectively deploy resources in fast-moving situations.”
HB 135, he said, “is overly restrictive and will handcuff the governor’s ability to take timely and necessary action to help Idahoans during future emergencies.”
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, rejected that criticism, saying the governor still has the authority to activate the National Guard, order evacuations and limit access to stricken areas.
“He can even suspend the sale of alcohol,” he said. “That’s in here, if you care about that. There are a whole litany of things that can be done.”
What the bill does not allow, Monks said, is for certain jobs to be declared essential, while others are deemed nonessential. Nor can the governor suspend or alter state laws during an emergency, and the bill prohibits him from limiting any constitutional rights.
That was a critical provision for Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who noted that the right to worship and right to assemble were limited during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As I read the First Amendment, it says our First Amendment rights can’t be abridged. Yet that’s exactly what happened a year ago,” he said. “I’m very concerned this is the position that the executive branch is taking. I think the only way we can push back is to override the executive action on House Bill 135. It was very clear, the intent of this body and (the Senate): We wanted to ensure that constitutional rights were never limited or temporarily suspended for the greater good.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said Idaho governors have issued something like 900 to 1,000 emergency declarations in the last 63 years — many of which lasted longer than 60 days.
“If there’s a major disaster, I have a feeling we’ll be real busy, if we have to come back here every 60 days,” he said. “What this bill does is bring the Legislature even closer to being a year-round Legislature, and I don’t think the people of Idaho want that.”
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, disputed the idea that anyone’s constitutional rights were violated or even seriously threatened by the governor’s stay-home order.
COVID-19 “is where the real threat came from,” he said.
The reason there’s only one commanding general on a battlefield, Wood said, is because decision-making by committee doesn’t work in such situations. The same is true of emergencies.
“A group of people can’t make immediate decisions, and in an emergency you need to make immediate decisions,” he said. “Legislatures are deliberative bodies. ... This will wind up being the longest session in state history. I think we’ll be judged on that. The people of Idaho are going to ask, ‘Is that really who we want making decisions in an emergency?’ ”
Monks, who spent months working on the legislation together with other House and Senate Republicans, noted that the two chambers together considered more than 600 bills and resolutions during the first 100 days of this session.
“Yes, it takes us a long time to do certain things,” he said, “but we’ve proven we can act quickly.”
And if this does end up being the longest session in history, Monks said, one major reason for that is because the governor ignored calls from lawmakers and the public to have the Legislature play a role in crafting the response to the pandemic.
“We’re here this length of time because we weren’t allowed to participate last summer,” he said. “Had we been allowed to participate, I wouldn’t be standing here now saying the Legislature needs to be involved.”
The vote was 48-19 in favor of overriding the governor’s veto. All north central Idaho representatives voted to support the override, except Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who had stepped out of the room. Von Ehlinger previously voted in favor of HB 135, both when it initially passed and after an amended version returned from the Senate.
The measure now moves to the Senate for a final override vote. The Senate failed to override the governor’s veto of the companion bill earlier this week, by a single vote.
COMMITTEE DEALS FIVE BILLS — Following the override vote, the House Ways and Means Committee met and agreed to introduce five new bills.
Two will be held in committee — they were introduced for discussion purposes only — but the other three are part of the pathway toward finishing up the 2021 session. They include:
House Bill 376 — This legislation essentially does an end run around Article III, Section 22 of the Idaho Constitution, which says no bill shall take effect sooner than 60 days after a session is over, unless it contains an emergency clause.
Given that the 2021 session may extend beyond May 2, that means most bills signed into law this year would have an effective date after July 1, the beginning of Idaho’s fiscal year.
“You can see what kind of chaos would result for budgets and everything else,” Monks said.
To avoid such difficulties, HB 376 says if the Legislature fails to adjourn for the year on or before May 2, then an emergency clause will be added to any bills signed into law this session ensuring that they take effect July 1, unless otherwise provided in the bill.
House Bill 377 — This is a “going home” bill needed to gain Republican support for the public schools and higher education budget bills, which previously failed because of concerns about indoctrination and social justice ideology.
The bill purports to defend “dignity and nondiscrimination in public education” by prohibiting educators from requiring students to accept or adhere to certain ideas. That includes the concept that any individual, by virtue of their sex, race, religion, color or national origin, is somehow responsible for the past actions of other members of that same sex, race, religion, color or national origin.
The legislation also prohibits the use of any public funds to teach such concepts.
The House Education Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the bill this morning at 7:30 a.m. PST.
House Bill 380 — This is a revised version of a $390 million tax cut and rebate bill that stalled in the Senate after passing the House.
The original bill provided $169 million in permanent, ongoing tax relief by reducing Idaho’s corporate and individual income tax rates. It also provided a one-time, $220 million tax rebate worth $50 per person or 9 percent of a taxpayer’s 2019 tax liability, whichever is greater.
The revised version makes three changes to the original bill:
It reduces the number of individual income tax brackets from seven to five. The tax rate in the top bracket would still be 6.5 percent, as initially proposed.
It clarifies that the tax rebate portion of the bill will be paid for primarily by pulling $180 million out of an existing tax relief fund. That fund collects sales tax receipts from online purchases.
It leaves a sunset provision in place that will allow the online sales tax receipts to flow through the local government revenue sharing formula, beginning in 2024. The initial version of HB 380 eliminated the sunset clause, which meant local governments would never receive a share of the online tax revenue.
HB 380 was introduced and sent directly to the House second reading calendar. It could be taken up as early as today.
