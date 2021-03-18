BOISE — Higher education budgets hogged much of the attention in the Idaho Senate on Wednesday, while the House focused on emergency powers and transportation funding.
Details on some of the action during a busy day:
Despite concerns about higher education’s allegedly biased perspective on social issues, the Senate approved a $631 million budget for Idaho’s four public colleges and universities on a 27-6 vote.
The fiscal 2022 budget includes $315.2 million in state taxpayer support, which is an increase of $8.1 million, or 2.6 percent, over the current year. The overall budget is up $2.76 million, or 0.4 percent.
Over the past few years, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and various Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about higher education institutions becoming indoctrination factories, allegedly intent on brainwashing students into accepting “social justice theory,” “critical race theory” and other progressive philosophies.
Those concerns spilled over into this year’s budget-setting process.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, proposed cutting nearly $19 million from the 2022 college and university budget, in an effort to defund social justice and diversity programs and positions.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, helped craft an alternative proposal that trimmed Boise State University’s funding by $409,000. That money was shifted to Lewis-Clark State College, thereby eliminating the need for a tuition increase next year.
The budget committee approved Crabtree’s alternative on a 16-3 vote. He said the intent was to express the Legislature’s frustration with Boise State’s social justice efforts, without kneecapping the entire higher education budget.
He also suggested the $409,000 cut was needed to secure passage of the bill in the House and Senate.
The Senate — including every senator from north central Idaho — went along with the proposal. However, some speakers expressed dismay at actions and perspectives they’ve seen on college and university campuses.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, also noted that, over the course of his life, “I’ve faced many times the position that conservative thought is uneducated thought, that conservative thought is inferior thought.”
“To the extent that our institutions support anything of the sort, on either side of the aisle, we should be standing against that,” he said. “So I’m going to support this budget, and hope it sends the message that it is the right of the Legislature to determine how we spend (taxpayer) money and what programs we support.”
The measure now heads to the House, where it will likely face even greater scrutiny.
A much-amended emergency powers bill is on its way to the House floor for more amendments, after a lengthy House State Affairs Committee hearing.
Senate Bill 1136 is one of two main bills this session meant to rein in and address the governor’s emergency powers.
The legislation deals specifically with states of “extreme peril,” which include enemy attacks, violent insurrections, terrorist activities and other man-made disasters that could result in mass casualties.
Anthon said the bill doesn’t deal with floods, wildfires, earthquakes or other natural disasters. It only comes into play “when civil government is completely overwhelmed and can’t function.”
In such situations, he said, the governor can declare a state of extreme peril. However, SB 1136 limits the governor’s authority to issuing rules and orders “necessary to support the National Guard or militia” and that are “essential to protect life and property” from the threat.
The bill caps the length of such declarations at 60 days, unless the Legislature authorizes an extension. If the declaration is needed solely for the purposes of accessing federal funds or resources, it can remain in place beyond the 60 days.
However, the legislation prohibits the governor from using a declaration of extreme peril to set aside state law, or to limit or suspend any constitutional rights.
Members of the committee were clearly supportive of the bill, but had concerns about a couple of sections. They sent the measure to the House floor for “clarifying amendments” about federal regulations and federal emergency declarations.
“Welcome to House State Affairs,” said Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, speaking to Anthon. “This is fairly typical. It’s not meant to be disrespectful.”
Addressing the governor’s emergency powers is the top priority for House and Senate Republicans this session. They’ve spent weeks tweaking various versions of SB 1136, as well as a companion measure, House Bill 135, which deals with natural disasters.
The Senate previously amended SB 1136 before approving the measure on a 27-7 party-line vote. If the House also amends the bill, it will have to return to the Senate, where legislators will have a chance to accept any changes.
The House approved a more than four-fold increase in the amount of general fund money going to Idaho’s transportation system.
There was no debate prior to the 63-4 vote. Every representative from north central Idaho supported the move.
Under current law, 1 percent of gross sales tax receipts, or a minimum of $15 million, flows into the state Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program. The Idaho Transportation Department uses the money to bond for statewide construction projects.
House Bill 334 increases that to 4.5 percent, or a minimum of $67.5 million. Of that, 3 percent, or a minimum of $45 million, would go to the mitigation account. The remaining 1.5 percent, or a minimum of $22.5 million, would go to cities, counties and local highway districts to help pay for local projects.
Once the formula is set up, it would be an automatic distribution; lawmakers wouldn’t appropriate the money on an annual basis.
Historically, the Legislature and executive branch has discouraged the use of general fund dollars for transportation, as they’re needed to pay for public schools and other general government activities.
That hard line began eroding several years ago, and now faces near-annual efforts to increase the funding stream.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.