BOISE — For a nation founded on respect for the rule of law, it’s striking how fluid the law can be at times.
Former Lewiston Sen. Joe Stegner emphasized that point back in 2008.
Stegner, who now works for the University of Idaho, was assistant majority leader when I first met him. In one of our earliest conversations, he told me about a constituent who was having problems with a state agency.
To help the guy out, he contacted the agency and was told nothing could be done: his constituent wanted X, but the law said Y.
Stegner didn’t find that answer particularly persuasive. As a representative of the people, he told me, he isn’t overly concern with what the law is.
“To me, the issue is what the law should be,” he said.
That’s a unique perspective among the three branches of government. Judges, for example, weigh legal questions by interpreting the Constitution and any supporting rules and statutes. Similarly, executive branch agencies are largely constrained by what’s in code — sometimes, as Stegner’s constituent discovered, to the detriment of what’s right or sensible.
Lawmakers, though, paint on a blank canvas. They’re free to imagine the world as it should be — and if they don’t like what their predecessors put in place, they can start over. They work, not just with a brush, but with an eraser.
That, at least, is the idealized version of the job. The reality is a bit more complex.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, acknowledged as much earlier this year, during the Senate floor debate on the $600 million tax cut bill.
“I rise in support of this legislation, even though it’s not exactly what I ordered,” Vick said.
The bill did some things he liked, such as lowering taxes and reducing the number of income tax brackets. However, there were areas that needed improvement.
“If I’d had my choice, I would have eliminated most of the lower tax brackets,” Vick said. “But that’s not the bill we have before us.”
I have to admit, when I heard that comment I thought it was pretty lame. Voting for something because it’s what was delivered and you can’t be bothered to fix it? That’s essentially what Vick was saying, and he wasn’t alone in feeling that way.
Not exactly the “we can do anything” mentality Stegner described, is it?
But that’s the reality of the Idaho Statehouse: There are limits to what can be done. Not everything goes your way. The law might be a blank slate, but politics gets in the way.
Some House Republicans find this particularly frustrating. They’ve made multiple attempts this session to pull a grocery tax repeal plan out of committee directly to the House floor. They object to a legislative process that, in their view, is broken because not every bill gets heard.
In short, they painted a picture of what an alternative tax policy could look like and are irked because it got stuffed in a drawer.
It’s a legitimate complaint. When lawmakers are prevented from debating an idea that has broad support simply because some of their colleagues decide it’s “not the bill before us,” it is detrimental to the process. It disrespects the notion that 105 citizen lawmakers working together can craft better policy than a handful of people acting alone.
That said, killing legislation by putting it “in the drawer” is a necessary and valuable tool.
That’s because, much to their surprise, there are some shockingly incompetent artists around here. They don’t take the job seriously. The bills they put together might as well have been drawn with crayons. They make no effort to meet with stakeholders, talk with colleagues to secure their support, make changes to address anyone’s concerns or do the work needed to craft good policy. Instead, they slap some finger paint on a blank sheet of paper and think it’s gold.
Wasting a committee’s time — much less the entire Legislature’s time — on such bills does a disservice to the whole body.
When the candidate filing period ends Friday, that’s something voters may want to keep in mind: They aren’t just electing a representative. They’re deciding who gets to say what the law should be for the rest of us.
They’re handing someone a paint brush and telling them to draw the future.
