Leaving a wake

A man paddles along the Snake River, creating horizontal lines rippling toward shore earlier this week. The forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 85 today and a low of 62 with a chance of showers this evening, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

