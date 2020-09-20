If parents want their kids to learn about grit and determination through their athletic pursuits, they could do a whole lot worse than rodeo.
“It teaches them to be responsible, because they have to get up every morning and take care of their stock,” Lewiston’s Tracy Hammond said Saturday at the District 3 High School Rodeo at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. “There’s not an option of, ‘I’m too sick to go feed my horse today.’ ”
And while many who aspire to mentor youth will often lean into the well-worn metaphors like getting up and dusting off after a fall, rodeo athletes do it quite literally on a regular basis.
“Just last night we had one girl get bucked off running the barrels,” Hammond said. “She got back up and went to her next event.”
Some kids find the strength to deal with even harsher realities than taking a spill from a horse, she added. A prime example is Lewiston High School sophomore Shelby McDougall. She carried the pink cancer survivors’ flag during Saturday’s opening ceremonies for her mom, Jen McDougall, who just underwent major surgery in her battle against the disease and still was able to attend the rodeo.
“She worked for hours to learn how to carry the flag,” Hammond said.
Hammond’s 12-year-old daughter, TJ Hammond, competed in the weekend full of events, which began Friday and ends today. TJ acknowledged that caring for her animals and training for competition can often be grueling work.
“But it’s totally worth it,” she said with a grin while astride Lucy, also 12. “This is my life and I’ve grown up around it and it’s going to be my future. And the friendships that I’ve made, it’s absolutely incredible. I feel like, without rodeo, I don’t know where I’d be right now.”
Karissa St. Onge, who like Hammond is one of the directors for the Lewiston High School Club, said the chapter also takes in students from Clarkston and Asotin. The kids put together their own fundraisers, while families and club alumni chip in with all kinds of support. District 3 covers a large swath of Idaho, from Bonners Ferry in the north to Weiser in the south, with about 75 students from high schools and a similar number from junior highs.
The Lewiston club took a few years off, but that has turned around, St. Onge said.
“They’re getting strong again,” she said. “The kids have done a really good job of promoting, and I think they’re even picking up members this weekend.”
Part of the draw, especially for parents, is the “honorable” traditions ingrained in rodeo culture like patriotism, etiquette, a dress code and physical fitness, St. Onge added. And the insularity of family groups traveling to events together in RVs naturally lends itself to safety during the coronavirus pandemic, as does the lack of contact between competitors.
“Horses don’t like each other that much,” she said with a laugh. “A majority of the kids have their own travel quarters, so then don’t tend to stay in the same big area when they have their night accommodations. And when they’re on horseback, they’re separated.”
The rodeo continues at 10 a.m. today at the Roundup Grounds, and admission is free. Visitors are asked to enter through the western gate usually reserved for competitors. They will also have to sign a waiver regarding pandemic safety regulations.
