Students from Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow ride in a bull boat that they constructed out of willow branches and moose hide, as they cross the Snake River nearby Chief Timothy Park on Monday. Boats like these were built by Nez Perce tribal members for children, women and the elderly to cross rivers quickly to escape pursuing American troops. “Our children knew this as survival skill,” Gary Dorr said, adding that constructing them put into perspective for the kids of the class who the Nimiipuu people are and what they went through. “The future of our people were in those bull boats,” Dorr said.

Tags