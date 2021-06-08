Students from Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow ride in a bull boat that they constructed out of willow branches and moose hide, as they cross the Snake River nearby Chief Timothy Park on Monday. Boats like these were built by Nez Perce tribal members for children, women and the elderly to cross rivers quickly to escape pursuing American troops. “Our children knew this as survival skill,” Gary Dorr said, adding that constructing them put into perspective for the kids of the class who the Nimiipuu people are and what they went through. “The future of our people were in those bull boats,” Dorr said.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region