The League of Women Voters of Idaho is sponsoring a Zoom meeting April 29 to discuss the upcoming legislative and congressional redistricting and reapportionment process.
Reapportionment takes place every 10 years, when the latest U.S. Census population figures are used to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries to ensure that they contain roughly equal numbers of people.
In Idaho, redistricting is handled by the six-member Citizen Commission for Reapportionment. It will be appointed later this year, after the 2020 census figures are released. Once appointed, the commission will have 90 days to produce and approve maps laying out the new districts.
The April 29 meeting will provide information about redistricting and help people learn how they can draw their own proposed maps to submit to the commission for consideration.
The meeting takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Those interested can register in advance at www.lwvid.org.