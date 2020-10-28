Aaron Dorcy pushes his daughter, Capri Dorcy, 3 months, in a stroller, and kids Avery Dorcy (left), 5, and Bauer Dorcy, 2, search for leaves while their mother, Jocelynn Dorcy, places the leaves in a bag as they take a walk Tuesday. Leaf collecting is one of the family’s fall traditions. They planned to paint the leaves white and turn them into ghosts for a Halloween project.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.