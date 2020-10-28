Leaf collecting

August Frank/TribuneAaron Dorcy pushes his daughter, Capri Dorcy, 3 months, in a stroller, and kids Avery Dorcy (left), 5, and Bauer Dorcy, 2, search for leaves while their mother, Jocelynn Dorcy, places the leaves in a bag as they take a walk Tuesday. Leaf collecting is one of the family’s fall traditions. They planned to paint the leaves white and turn them into ghosts for a Halloween project.

 August Frank/Tribune

