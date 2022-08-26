A basketball team takes the court as people sit on the edge of their seats anticipating a win. The sound of sneakers squeaking on freshly-waxed floors fills the stadium. A couple seconds remain on the clock and a young female athlete shoots the ball into the basket as the crowd roars.
She’s helped her team win the game, simultaneously solidifying a career as an athlete.
In a male-dominated field like athletics, representation of women in leadership becomes all the more important. Three out of four of Idaho’s higher education four-year institutions have women athletics directors. It was Title IX and hard work that paved the way to get them to where they are today.
University of Idaho
Terry Gawlik is the director of athletics at the University of Idaho. She came to UI in 2019, bringing 25 years of leadership experience with her — 14 years of which she spent at the University of Wisconsin as the designated senior woman administrator.
Gawlik is originally from Bulverde, Texas, and went to Southwestern University to earn her Bachelor of Science in physical education, and later she studied at Texas State University to receive a master’s of educational administration and supervision. She was a student athlete and spent most of her time playing volleyball and basketball.
Soon after Gawlik graduated, she got a job in college coaching against her former teammates. She coached collegiately in Texas for 13 years at NAIA level schools. With no assistance, she coached, taught and trained two sports teams until she realized she wanted to move onto greater and better things.
“I had a lot of fun, but I realized it was really difficult to do by yourself,” Gawlik said. “Trying to balance everything, I felt like I was doing so much and I was a jack of all trades.”
Gawlik knew she didn’t want to coach anymore so she moved to Wisconsin to go into the athletic department, splitting her time in athletics and recreational sports. She spent 25 years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison working her way through the chain of command to senior associate athletic director. She worked her way up to being the highest female in the department as the senior woman administrator, at one point with 16 sports reporting to her.
Being a woman in athletics brings its own challenges. Gawlik said she never threw the Title IX card unless she had to. In her career she had a lot of great mentors, adding she works well with “the guys” and by not looking at the work environment as an “us vs. them” situation, it helped her career.
Gawlik has a lot of great opportunities to advocate for all athletes and students and she makes it a point to find adequate funding for men’s and women’s teams. She said she is a big believer in helping people get better as athletes and at their jobs, men or women.
She continues to mentor and offer experience to students and colleagues, to help people grow and move up the ladder.
Gawlik’s advice for young women who want to advance in their jobs and athletics is to be confident in what they do. She said confidence comes with a lot of experience, don’t be afraid to ask questions and find a good mentor to bounce ideas off. She also said to be humble — be confident but not overconfident.
Lewis-Clark State College
Brooke Henze is the athletic director at Lewis-Clark State College. This academic year marks her sixth year serving as the director. Henze has worked in athletics at LCSC since 2006, advancing from being the assistant athletic director to the highest level female in athletics at the college.
Henze is from Lewiston and is an alumna from LCSC, where she played on the women’s basketball team from 1997-2001. After graduating from LCSC with a Bachelor of Arts in communication, she studied at Gonzaga University to earn her master’s of athletic administration.
As the department head, Henze is responsible for all activity that happens within the athletics department, including the budget, working with coaches, advising programs and recruiting student athletes.
Henze said she is one of the products of Title IX, adding all the things women have fought for she has had the opportunity to experience the fruits of their labor. In the department, Henze said she has a dominant female staff — six of seven administrators are women.
In her role Henze advocates for gender equity and makes sure there aren’t discrepancies between men’s and women’s teams.
Henze said in athletics there are possibilities for both males and females, with tons of opportunity for people interested in pursuing a career in athletics and it’s a great time for females to be in college athletics.
She said she wants to give the experience and flexibility to other people, but especially females who want to be in the industry.
Women play a huge role in athletics and she attributes Title IX to giving females an equal playing field. She said her story as an athlete and career in athletics would have looked a lot different than another woman in her 60s and added women are in a good spot today.
For women who want to pursue a career in athletic administration, Henze said she would tell them to not hold back. She added for women, especially, they have a habit of putting a box around themselves and don’t know what they’re capable of. She also said practice makes a world of difference — if there’s something someone wants to get better at put the work in and practice.
Idaho State University
Pauline Thiros is the third woman in leadership in athletics. She is the director of athletics at Idaho State University. Thiros was unable to comment for this story because of scheduling issues.
