Leader of Gonzaga’s resurgence dies at 97

SPOKANE — The steady, gracious hands of the Rev. Bernard J. Coughlin, Gonzaga University’s longest-serving president, led the institution back from near financial death in the 1970s —but they were also famous for grabbing the faces and pinching the cheeks of people he passed during daily walks on campus.
Coughlin, remembered for striking up conversations with people he didn’t know and making conversation partners feel like the center of the universe, died Tuesday morning at 97 in Los Gatos, Calif.
Born and raised in Galveston, Texas, in an Irish American family, Coughlin worked for Santa Fe Railroad before attending St. Louis University and earning a master’s of social work from the University of Southern California. He earned a doctorate at Brandeis University and was ordained at St. Mary’s College in Kansas in 1955, 13 years after entering the Society of Jesus.
Coughlin returned to St. Louis University in 1961 as an instructor and later was appointed dean of the school of social service.
A first-time university president, Coughlin arrived at Gonzaga in 1974, when the university was in deep financial trouble — operating at a budget deficit of more than $1 million in the face of recent enrollment shortages. But no one told Coughlin that when he interviewed for the job.
At the time, Gonzaga was seen as a backup school by many applicants who hoped to enroll at more prestigious Jesuit schools. The law school was close to losing accreditation from the American Bar Association. And a majority of the university’s faculty offices and classrooms were housed under one roof in the administration building now known as College Hall.
So Coughlin rolled up his sleeves and got to work.
“He was one of the warmest people you could ever engage with, and at the same time he had an incredible Jesuit mind,” said Gonzaga alum and trustee emeritus Tom Tilford, recalling Coughlin’s persuasiveness. “And he could be very forceful in ensuring his vision for the university moved forward as he thought it should.”
Coughlin inherited the university as its board leadership was moving from primarily Jesuit priests to lay people, and he leveraged their expertise to make forward-thinking decisions.
“He gathered a rather broad range of thought about how the university should position itself in the community and within the realm of higher education,” Tilford said.
He also sought out a number of women to serve in a formative role on university boards during his time at the school, said trustee emerita Gerri Craves. She first sat on the board of regents as one of two women out of 30 people in 1999.
Coughlin used his knack for finding points of connection with people to foster relationships with potential benefactors, like the Jepsons, Hemmingsons, Woldsons and many other families whose names are now on buildings across campus.
And after a period of program cuts and budget reductions, Gonzaga reached a point in the mid-’80s where the board of trustees had garnered a number of major gifts and the university could start planning construction projects.
Coughlin oversaw more than $70 million in fundraising that resulted in new academic buildings for the schools of business administration and education, renovations to the engineering center and the construction of the Foley Center Library and Jundt Art Center and Museum. The fundraising campaign also contributed to the Martin Centre for Athletics expansion around Kennedy Pavilion and two new residence halls.
In step with campus construction, Gonzaga improved its program offerings and the credentials of its faculty. He stressed instruction around social responsibility and justice as cornerstones of a Jesuit education.
But Coughlin didn’t just focus on improving Gonzaga, which had previously been an insular institution — he saw the university’s responsibility to be a force for good in the greater Spokane community and the university’s opportunity to gain the community’s support.
“He was a great ambassador for Gonzaga,” said Chuck Murphy, a former university vice president for finance and the school’s current chief strategy officer. “He was likable and had an endearing personality that people couldn’t help but be attracted to him.”
Coughlin assumed the role of chairman of Spokane’s Chamber of Commerce literally atop the shoulders of Gonzaga basketball players who carried him into a ceremony in 1988, becoming the first Jesuit priest to hold such a role in the U.S.
He also led a regional citizen advisory committee for the Hanford nuclear site, was chairman of United Way fundraising campaigns, sat on numerous state and local boards, and frequently accepted keynote speaking roles. And he often wrote about faith, Catholicism, higher education and politics in the pages of the Spokesman-Review.
“He could be characterized as the informal chaplain of the city of Spokane and was an adviser to former mayors,” said Jack Geraghty, Spokane’s mayor from 1994 to 1998.
Geraghty worked with Coughlin to form Spokane’s Task Force on Race Relations, around the same time Coughlin created a university task force in response to multiple black law students receiving threatening, racist letters.
“Diversity is an enriching part of our lives, not a threat,” Coughlin said in a statement at the time. “This ugliness reminds us anew that we have the responsibility of doing more than caring in our hearts.”
Former Spokane City Council and Chamber of Commerce member Roberta Greene said Coughlin was instrumental in making Gonzaga a part of Spokane and supporting downtown revitalization during a time when the city was struggling to attract people to the area.
“I was always just in awe of him,” Greene said. “I saw peace, I saw grace. I saw a man who was interested in community and bringing people together … The Spokane community is better because of the time God allowed him to be here.”
As the university grew in stature and influence, Coughlin remained closely connected with his students and faculty.
Colleen McMahon, a longtime Gonzaga public relations professor, was a sophomore at the school in the fall of 1979 when she found a note on her door to call the president’s office.
“My immediate reaction was, ‘Oh no. Either I’m in trouble or somebody died,’ ” McMahon said.
But when she arrived, Coughlin said, “Come on in, let’s have a Coke,” and told McMahon the story of how he recently met her parents in Seattle.
“He just wanted to meet me and get to know me,” McMahon said. “And that surprised the daylights out of me because I’m just Colleen from Everett.”
From then on, whenever Coughlin saw McMahon on campus, he took her face, gently squeezed her cheeks and “made me feel like I was the most important person in the world.”