Washington State head coach Mike Leach walks back to the sideline after having a conversation with the head referee during the second quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Washington State head coach Mike Leach walks the sidelines during drills at spring NCAA college football practice, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. (Pete Caster/The Lewiston Tribune via AP)
Pete Caster/Tribune file
Former Washington State head coach Mike Leach leads the senior class of Cougars out of the tunnel prior to the team’s final home game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Martin Stadium in Pullman.
Pete Caster/Tribune file
Washington State head coach Mike Leach walks back to the sideline after having a conversation with the head referee during the second quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Pete Caster/Tribune file
Washington State head coach Mike Leach asks a referee to review an Iowa State incomplete pass in the fourth quarter of the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Former Washington State and current Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what MSU called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville, Miss., forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson.
Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles from the Mississippi State campus.
Leach acknowledged having a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to his hospitalization.
Multiple sources told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger the 61-year-old suffered a heart attack.
UMMC spokesperson Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to The Associated Press that Leach was listed in critical condition.
“Sending prayers for Mike Leach from Pullman,” WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun said on social media. “Keeping Coach, Sharon and the entire Leach family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record since leaving the Palouse in 2020.
Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.
He coached the Cougars from 2012-19, leading the program to six bowl games and a 55-47 record in eight years.
“I know coach Leach means a lot to a lot of people in this building and a lot of Cougs everywhere,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Monday. “Right now, we’re with heavy hearts praying for a recovery and his health and his family and all of his loved ones.”
Messages of concern and support for Leach poured over social media from former players, colleagues and rivals across college football.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”
Known for his unique sense of humor and storytelling, many also shared personal anecdotes or short clips of interactions with Leach, such as when the coach did a big belly flop into a pool during a team retreat in 2019, or when he famously went on a hilarious rant about marriage advice during an interview in 2017.
“To any and all — please pray for this man,” former WSU linebacker Peyton Pelluer said on Twitter. “Coach Leach, we love you. keep battling.”