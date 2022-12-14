There was nobody like Mike Leach.
In a college football world full of coaches that are cliche “coach speak” types or “rah rah hype-’em-up” types, Leach was neither.
He was gruff and a straight shooter, also hilarious, long-winded and always willing to talk about obscure topics.
He was known to chat, sometimes for hours, with reporters or coaches he barely knew.
He was known as “the Pirate” for his fascination with 18th-century scallywags; as the pioneer of the Air Raid offense, the most-prolific passing attack in football; as a wildly successful head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State; as a mentor; a father and a grandfather.
Leach died late Monday at 61 years old after complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday.
“Needless to say, there will never be another Mike Leach to walk this earth,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “WSU will forever be indebted to coach Leach for the legacy he left with us in Pullman.”
Of his 35 years spent coaching college football, eight of those were leading Washington State. Leach was known to walk every day from his Pullman home to his office on campus, where he worked from 2012-19.
In that span, he led the Cougars to six bowl games and a 55-47 record, including a program-best 11 wins and a No. 7 ranking in the Associated Press poll in 2018.
Leach left the Palouse for Mississippi State on Jan. 9, 2020, where he went 19-17 in three seasons.
The Bulldogs, who are 8-4 this year, have decided to play in their Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl game against Illinois because “they know that’s exactly what Mike would want them to do,” MSU interim athletic director Bracky Brett said.
Leach went 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach.
Leach’s teams were constant winners and regularly led the nation or were near the top in passing offense.
Arguably the most prominent and successful coach to use the Air Raid, Leach’s offenses usually used four-receiver sets and constantly switched in fresh wideouts throughout the course of a game.
Leach’s teams had six seasons that ranked in the top 20 best passing seasons in Football Bowl Subdivision history, including four of the top six seasons.
Among his singal-callers were WSU’s Connor Halliday (430.3 passing yards per game) and Anthony Gordon (429.2) and Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons (448.7) and Graham Harrell (438.8).
“A true gem of a person,” Gordon said of Leach on social media. “His influence reached so many. An honor to be your former quarterback & friend for the past 7+ years. My life forever changed once I met you, Coach.”
Leach’s record-breaking 2018 Cougars were piloted by star quarterback Gardner Minshew (367.6), who helped lead the team to a victory against No. 25 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl and brought national buzz to the Palouse.
On the field and in the locker room, Leach’s style was stern, loud and not always liked by everyone. But off the field, the coach was prone to embark on hilarious rants about whatever the topic came up in the interview.
When a reporter mentioned he was getting married, Leach once went on a hilarious two-minute rant about marriage advice in 2017.
In 2019, Leach was asked which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royal and he went on to dissect the pluses and minuses of Sun Devils, Beavers and the like in a clip that now has almost 5 million views.
Another reporter shared a story about calling the coach to ask him about the best pranks he’d seen in college football, and Leach answered the phone in the middle of practice and apparently went on a 30-minute spiel about pranks as he continued to direct his players on the side.
Last season, we learned during Halloween that Leach hated candy corn with a passion but was a big fan of gummy bears.
And Leach’s path to the tippy top of college football was as unique as his personality.
Born in 1961 in Susanville, Calif., Leach grew up in tiny Cody, Wyo., before attending BYU for college. Leach didn’t play college football, opting instead for rugby.
He got his unusual coaching breakthrough as offensive line coach at Cal Poly in 1987 and the rest, as they say, is history.
Leach suddenly fell gravely ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Miss., and was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away.
Leach acknowledged having pneumonia late in the season, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to his death.
Multiple sources told the Clarion Ledger of Jackson, Miss., the 61-year-old suffered a heart attack.
As of late Tuesday, Twitter had almost 300K tweets of people offering condolences and stories about Leach, from former players and coaches, to former adversaries and folks not in the football world.
Many accompanied their posts with a pirate flag emoji or a swords emoji because of Leach’s love for pirates and his motto, “Swing Your Sword.”
“My friend Mike Leach moved on. ... One of the most curious, inventive, independent minded wild men to ever walk the earth,” said actor Matthew McConaughey, posting a photo of him and Leach together. “He was a gem like no other. Put a prayer up there for his wife Sharon and their kids.”
“This one hurts! I will never forget Mike Leach,” former Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “I always thought of him as a friend and the most interesting person I knew. I never thought of him as a rival, but as a master of his craft and a person who truly revolutionized the game.”
“Rest In Peace Coach, thank you for giving me this opportunity and believe (sic) in me,” WSU edge Brennan Jackson said. “You have changed the game of football and will be remembered forever.”
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.