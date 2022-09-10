LDS farm donating millions of spuds

Boxes of potatoes harvested at Idaho Falls Crops are shown. The LDS church is donating millions of spuds.

 Rett Nelson/EastIdahoNews.com

BOISE — Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, an Idaho farm is preparing to harvest several thousand acres of food later this month, which will benefit people throughout the West and the U.S.

Idaho Falls Crops, commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is a 4,000-acre farm in Idaho Falls owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With the help of three full-time employees and hundreds of volunteers, it produces millions of pounds of potatoes every year for people with food insecurities.

