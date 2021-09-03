Higher Ed Roundup
Lewis-Clark State College and Walla Walla Community College announced a new partnership agreement Thursday that allows students to enroll at both institutions concurrently.
The agreement will streamline the admissions process and provide expanded access to courses, with a goal of promoting a more successful undergraduate experience for students at the two schools.
“LC State and WWCC have a long history of working collaboratively to bring education options and opportunities to our region,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton in a news release. “This agreement solidifies, streamlines and enhances our shared abilities to serve students and serve them seamlessly.”
The partnership, which is effective immediately, is good at all campuses for the two institutions, including LCSC’s Coeur d’Alene branch.
Students who enroll at both WWCC and LCSC can receive support services from either institution, and financial aid will be based on their total enrollment at both colleges.
“WWCC is committed to expanding opportunity for our students, whether that’s a workforce program or a four-year academic degree,” said WWCC President Chad Hickox in a news release. “This partnership is another way for us to support student success and to provide greater options for the communities we serve.”
Discount or no-cost tuition available for WWCC students
New and returning students at Walla Walla Community College this fall will qualify for discounted or no-cost tuition, thanks to additional federal and private COVID-19 funding.
Classes for the fall quarter begin Sept. 20. Some students may qualify for free tuition, as well as extra help with expenses. Other students may qualify for deeply discounted tuition, will others could be eligible for help with student debt.
“There’s no better time to start, continue or finish a training program or degree than now,” said WWCC President Chad Hickox in a news release. “The college is fortunate to have received about $4 million to help our students recover from the challenges of the past year. We can think of no better way to do that than to make WWCC as accessible and affordable as we possibly can.”
WWCC enrollment services staff are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursdays, to talk through the financial assistance each individual student is eligible to receive. Students and community members are invited to call or text (509) 223-2042 to set up an appointment.
WWCC has returned to in-person instruction and registration is underway now for fall quarter. Some classes are filling up fast, so students are encouraged to secure their spot as soon as possible.
LCSC’s multicultural events starts Tuesday
Multicultural Awareness Month at Lewis-Clark State College kicks off Tuesday with two public events, including an evening talk by Northwest Public Broadcasting producer Sueann Ramella.
Ramella is the host of “Morning Edition” and currently serves as interim program director for Northwest Public Broadcasting.
Her keynote address, entitled “Your Attention and Representation: Examining Your Relationship with the Media,” discusses how to evaluate images and information on social media and through traditional media.
The talk begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Williams Conference Center. Face coverings are required. The event will also be streamed live online via Zoom.
Tuesday at noon, political science professor Leif Hoffmann will speak about “Cross-Cultural Communication.” His talk will be in Room 143 of the Student Union Building and will also be streamed via Zoom.
Those are the first of 14 events planned in September for Multicultural Awareness Month, including presentations, food, trivia, a panel discussion and an exhibit that celebrates the different cultures throughout the world.
Events will take place both in person and via Zoom. All are free and open to the public.
A complete calendar of events, including Zoom links, can be found at bit.ly/3BzV3UM.
Foley Lecture set for Tuesday
The Foley Institute at Washington State University has a series of lectures scheduled this fall dealing with the topic of inequality in the United States and around the world.
The series kicks off at noon Tuesday with a Foley Distinguished Lecture by Nobel Prize-winning economist Sir Angus Deaton, entitled, “American Inequality: The Deaths of Despair.”
Deaton teaches at Princeton University. He and his wife, economist Anne Case, wrote “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism.”
The lecture will be streamed live on the Foley Institute’s YouTube site, at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
The lecture series will continue throughout the fall semester. At least nine other talks have been announced, with more planned.
A complete list of events can be found online at foley.wsu.edu.