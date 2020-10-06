Lewis-Clark State College will once again offer its students an associate degree in dental hygiene starting in January.
LCSC, North Idaho College and Heritage Health have partnered to offer a two-year program that prepares its graduates for the national exam required to become a registered dental hygienist, according to a news release.
The program will feature a hybrid model that includes online courses, video conferencing for large group lectures, and lab and clinic time at the institution’s respective campuses and in partnership with area clinics.
LCSC previously offered an associate degree in dental hygiene through a partnership with Lane Community College, which was in place from 2008 to 2018. The program produced as many as six graduates annually.
The new partnership and revival of the degree at LCSC will allow students to work on patients and learn a wide array of dental procedures, stated the release.
This spring, the patients will be limited to those associated with the dental hygiene education program.
Students will be required to complete prerequisite coursework in order to be admitted into the program.
The program at LCSC has the capacity for five students each admission cycle, while the NIC location will accept 10 students.
Those interested in the course offered this spring semester will have to apply by Thursday at www.lcsc.edu/dentalhygiene.
The next application window won’t open until the fall 2022 semester.
More information about the program is available by emailing Jacob Hornby at jmhornby@lcsc.edu or calling him at (208) 792-2441.