The Adult Learning Center at Lewis-Clark State College will offer orientation sessions around the region this month for those who want to take the general education development, or GED, tests.
The sessions are free and will provide information on how to obtain a GED certification, which shows the person has high school-level academic skills.
The tests cover four subject areas, which include reasoning through language arts, social studies, math and science.
During the session, students will take an assessment to determine if they are ready to take the official GED tests, or if they need to study more. Students will also meet with an instructor following the assessment to set up a class schedule.
Preregistration is required for all orientation sessions, which will take place at the following locations:
Lewiston: GED orientations will take place at the LCSC Adult Learning Center office from 8 a.m. to noon every Tuesday this month. The office is located inside of Clearwater Hall, 400 Main St. Those interested can preregister by calling (208) 792-2238.
Moscow: Sessions will be held in the basement of the United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., at 4 p.m. Tuesday and at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 22. Those interested can preregister by calling (208) 792-2544.
Orofino: Sessions will be held at 416 Johnson Ave., Suite 3, from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 22. Those interested can preregister by calling (208) 792-2503.
Grangeville: Sessions will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Other sessions are scheduled at the same time on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 at the Grangeville Outreach Center, 201 E. Main St. Those interested can preregister by calling (208) 792-2595.
GED tests are administered year-round at LCSC. Each test costs $30, which adds up to $120 for all four subject areas. Students can register, schedule and pay for the official GED tests at www.ged.com.
More information is available by contacted the LCSC Adult Learning Center at adultlearningcenter@lcsc.edu, call (208) 792-2238 or go online to www.lcsc.edu/adult-learning-center/ged-testing.