Beer may be available to attendees of next year’s NAIA World Series baseball tournament at Lewis-Clark State College, pending approval of the Idaho State Board of Education.
The state board will consider granting LCSC a partial waiver to one of its policies during its two-day meeting at the college this week, which would allow for a “pilot beer garden” in the multi-use field directly across Sixth Street from Harris Field.
The proceeds from alcohol sales could support LCSC athletics and current Title IX initiatives at the college, according to information provided to the board.
“Historically, Lewis-Clark State College has not offered alcohol at any of its sporting events,” stated board material. “However, the community response to the World Series provides an opportunity for Lewis-Clark State College to create a self-contained Beer Garden for this national event.”
If the item is approved by the state board, the sale and consumption of beer would be limited to the fenced off area and would not be allowed in the stands, according to Logan Fowler, LCSC’s director of communications and marketing.
LCSC has a contract with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to host the World Series through 2024. Each year, 10 teams from NAIA universities and colleges across the nation compete in the tournament, which always starts Memorial Day weekend.
The agenda item will be considered during day two of the board’s meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Williams Conference Center on the LCSC campus.
On Wednesday, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton will provide an annual progress report to the board, which will include an update on enrollment, college initiatives and the institution’s under-construction Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the WCC.
Other agenda items include:
An update on Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s fiscal year 2021 public schools budget request, which would require a $101 million increase in state general funds, if approved by the Legislature.
Adoption of a new policy focused on textbook affordability and open education resources at Idaho’s public higher education institutions.
The meeting can be livestreamed at www.livestream.com/lcsc/sboe19.
The full meeting agenda can be found online at www.boardofed.idaho.gov/event/board-meeting-lewiston/.
