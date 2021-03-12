The staff of the Lewis-Clark State College literary journal Talking River Review will hold a workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, both in person and online, for writers preparing work to be published.
The workshop will cover final revision tips to ensure a written piece is ready to send out for review or publication, do’s and don’ts of cover letters and where to submit written works, including journals that accept undergraduate work or unsolicited work.
Registration is required for the free event by emailing talkingriver@lcmail.lcsc.edu and indicating in-person or virtual attendance. There will be limited seating inside the LCSC library’s telecommunications classroom, and the college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including wearing face coverings at all times inside the building and classroom, as well as social distancing.
Participants are encouraged to have pen and paper and creative writing drafts they are currently working on to make revisions during the workshop.
Jennifer Anderson, faculty adviser for the Talking River Review and assistant professor of publishing arts and creative writing at LCSC, will lead the event and will be assisted by student interns.