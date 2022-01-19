While the snow was mostly gone from the campus at Lewis-Clark State College, COVID-19 remains an aspect of the college experience for the 2022 spring semester.
Tuesday was LCSC’s first day of classes and despite the cold, rainy weather, students arrived for in-person learning.
Two of those students were sophomores Addy Purnell, 18, of Colton, and Lauren Cooper, 18, of Coeur d’Alene. The two live in the Clearwater dorm on campus and were enjoying time before classes at the Student Union Building.
Purnell said Zoom isn’t an option with some of her classes. Cooper only had one online class.
“(Professors) want you to show up, which is nice,” she said, preferring in-person instruction to online. She likes being able to talk with her classmates and said the quality of learning is better.
However, sophomore Hailey Harper, 24, of Pocatello, has more of a mix between online, in-person and hybrid classes.
Harper is in her first year at LCSC and was taking classes online while working before realizing she wanted to finish her degree sooner. She is working on getting two bachelor’s degrees, one in business and one in communication.
“I picked (LCSC) because I wanted to not be online and I wanted the college experience,” Harper said. “But then COVID.”
Purnell and Cooper are both nursing students, so COVID-19 is on their minds as they look to their future industry.
“I think (the pandemic) gives people more reason to go into the medical field, because people need us,” Purnell said.
“They need support right now,” Cooper said, talking about nurses and those in the health care industry dealing with large patient loads and staffing shortages.
LCSC has kept its indoor face covering requirement for those on campus. While the college considered altering mask requirements, according to the LCSC website, the recent surge in cases as a result of the omicron variant and potential exposure students and staff experienced over the winter break led to the decision to keep the face covering requirement.
Many students, like their Palouse counterparts at Washington State University and the University of Idaho, spent their winter break dealing with the region’s record-breaking snowfall. Cooper made the most of the opportunity and went skiing. Purnell, on the other hand, had to drive through the snow from Colton to go to work in Lewiston at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Harper spent her time off missing going to class.
“I love all my teachers,” Harper said. “A month is too long. I wish it was only 2 ½ weeks.”
