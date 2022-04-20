Lewis-Clark State College students Caden Massey and Simone Johnson were recently honored at the Washington Campus Compact Student Leadership Awards Ceremony at the Washington Museum of Flight in Seattle.
Massey, a senior from Kamiah, and Simone Johnson, a senior from Blanchard, Idaho, received President’s Civic Leadership awards at the event. The award recognizes outstanding student leaders for their work in civic engagement and social entrepreneurship.
Massey, who is majoring in secondary education with an emphasis in English and a minor in theater, is president of the Associated Students of LCSC and is active in the TRIO program, theater productions, tutoring, hosting a fireside chat radio show and student government. He founded a college video gaming club and also worked for the school newspaper, The Pathfinder, and the Student Involvement office.
Johnson, who is majoring in social work and minoring in psychology and Spanish, is a member of the LCSC tennis team. She also is a peer mentor for freshmen, a resident assistant for Residence Life and a member of the Social Work club on campus. She is also doing her social work internship this year.