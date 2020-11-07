LCSC signs memorandum with Umatilla County tribes

Lewis-Clark State College signed a memorandum of understanding with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Friday to strengthen the relationship between the two entities and improve the quality of educational services and opportunities to the tribes and other students.
Lewis-Clark State President Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release the school was “extremely happy to be able to expand our expression of commitment and connection to the unique cultural and community values of American Indian people.”
The confederated tribes is a union of the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes and has more than 3,100 tribal members. Nearly half live on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which covers 271 square miles in Umatilla County in northeast Oregon. Tribal offices are located just outside the reservation in Pendleton, Ore.
Both parties agree to make the confederated tribes part of an existing advisory board the college has with the Nez Perce and Coeur d’Alene tribes. The college has previously signed memorandums of understanding with those tribes.
The mission of the advisory board is to meet once each semester to strengthen the relationship between the college and the tribes to increase access to the college. Some of those interests include services to the Native American, Minority and Veterans’ Services Office; scholarship opportunities; the new Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center; dual credits; Nez Perce language offerings; the college assistance migrant program; and adult learner opportunities.
This fall’s semester enrollment count included 92 Native American students, 79 of whom are first-generation college students.