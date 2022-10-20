With tuition and housing expenses on the rise, many individuals are finding it hard to pursue higher education, something that only becomes more challenging after incarceration.
However, LCSC has presented inmates with the opportunity to continue their schooling, a topic that brought the president of LCSC to tears at a State Board of Education meeting Thursday in Lewiston.
LCSC presented the board with its annual reports, including updates on the progress inmates have made while attending the college.
President Cynthia Pemberton presented the audience with a video of a group of inmates who have been taking in-person classes through a corrections facility in Orofino.
“Our (sister institutions) do wonderful things,” said Pemberton, teary-eyed after the video finished. “UI in research and engineering; BSU, an award-winning innovation institute — but this is in our wheelhouse.”
LCSC is looking to support the efforts of continuing in-person classes at correctional facilities across the state, which Pemberton said could create a pathway to career programs.
Pemberton also presented LCSC’s enrollment numbers, which climbed about 2% this fall, going from 3,710 last year to 3,783 this year. The school’s all-time high was 3,999 in 2011.
This year’s enrollment includes a 12% increase in first-time college students and a 17% increase in transfers, according to an LCSC news release.
LCSC’s enrollment of Idaho residents also increased from 2,875 last year to 2,975 this year, as did its enrollment of male students, from 1,302 last year to 1,404 this year; and Native American students, from 227 last year to 232 this year.
A University of Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE) project got a thumbs up from the board to purchase land to construct a state-of-the-art milking parlor in southeastern Idaho, a decision that received approval from the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners in September.
UI will use funds from the November 2021 sale of 282 acres of endowment land near Caldwell no longer in use, according to past reporting. Proceeds from the Caldwell property will be used to acquire
638 acres of farmland north of Rupert. The university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will use the remaining funds to construct a state-of-the-art milking parlor on that property capable of serving a 2,000-head dairy herd.
Research through the CAFE project will help improve strategies for forage production and nutrient management; improve waste management systems that create valuable byproducts like fertilizers; and develop strategies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from animals, housing areas, waste systems and in-field applications, advancing the dairy industry’s nationwide net zero initiative.
With all members giving final approval, the board congratulated the UI team on the extensive project.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. “It’s one of our biggest agricultural investments in Idaho so it’s really exciting to see this coming to fruition after hearing about it 8 years ago.”