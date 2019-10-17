Despite a decrease of about 35 full-time students, Lewis-Clark State College’s overall enrollment rate increased by 1.7 percent this fall, outpacing numbers reported a year ago.
This fall, 3,748 students enrolled at LCSC, compared to 3,684 students last year.
LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton presented the numbers during her annual progress report to the Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday at the Williams Conference Center on campus.
“We are engaging very concrete strategies and actions in terms of enrollment and retention to stabilize enrollment,” Pemberton said.
The head count is the most LCSC has reported since 3,924 students attended in fall of 2016, according to a news release from the college.
LCSC experienced a 27 percent increase in new students, which included a surge of dual-credit enrollment.
The number of students who enrolled directly after high school also increased by 5.5 percent and there was a 30 percent increase in transfer students. American Indian enrollment saw a 53 percent increase, while there was an increase of 11 percent in minority enrollment, a 13 percent uptick in social sciences enrollment and about a 6 percent increase of enrollment in LCSC’s career and technical education programs.
“We’ve worked hard to keep our tuition affordable and this has been a win for students,” Pemberton said. “It does not, however, come without challenges.”
Among those challenges is state funding, Pemberton said, adding the college’s funding sources either come from state support or “on the backs of students.” A decrease in state funding means an increase to tuition, because, as Pemberton said, “there is no place else to get the money if we are going to keep the lights on.”
Another challenge is what Pemberton said is a strong economy, which means some students are choosing to work full-time instead of attending college.
But despite the struggle, LCSC’s retention and completion rates are on the rise.
Pemberton said new student retention rates have increased 6 percent and the overall graduation rate increased to 40 percent, accounting for a 12 percent jump.
This has been made possible by capitalizing LCSC’s “private school experience at a public price,” Pemberton said. LCSC charges the lowest tuition of the four-year public institutions in the state.
That’s important since Pemberton said about 49 percent of students qualify as low-income, 81 percent receive some sort of financial aid and 76 percent of the student body consists of first-generation students, which means they’re the first ones in their family to attend college.
Pemberton altered the format of her annual progress report Wednesday by including four students who shared their experiences at LCSC. She also introduced a community panel of 12 partners involved in economic development, business and government, who spoke to their partnerships with LCSC.
Board member Linda Clark said the presentation was uplifting.
“The word I’d use to describe the last two hours is it’s very heartening,” Clark said.
