Lewis-Clark State College will discontinue a program that helped first-generation, low-income students after the college was informed its five-year federal grant was not renewed.
The college submitted its grant renewal application for its TRIO Student Support Services program in February, but was recently told by the U.S. Department of Education that its proposal did not rank high enough to secure funding. The program will come to an end Sept. 1.
The TRIO program, which also helped students with disabilities, has been at the college for 32 years. It served approximately 165 students annually, according to a news release.
“The big loss is the sense of community that the program provides,” said Traci Birdsell, the college’s senior director of educational opportunity grant programs who oversaw TRIO. “A lot of our students see the program as an extended family, and enjoy the support they receive from staff and each other.”
LCSC received $374,551 annually through the last five-year grant, which will expire Aug. 31. The money funded services like peer tutoring, and academic and career advising. Students in the program were taught studying skills, time management, and good note-taking and test-taking practices.
Since the grant was not renewed, the college eliminated three academic advisers and also lost $10,000 in scholarship funds that helped between six to eight students a semester. One of the advisers accepted another position on campus.
Vice President for Student Affairs Andy Hanson said many of the practices used in the TRIO program are already incorporated into the college’s student retention and completion efforts.
“While we’re disappointed by this news, our commitment to supporting our students is as strong as ever,” Hanson said in the release. “We will do all we can to ensure our (student support services) students have the support and encouragement they need to complete their studies with distinction.”
Freshmen who were assigned a TRIO adviser will now utilize the college’s advising center. Returning students who were in the program will have the option to have a co-adviser and will still have the opportunity to receive peer mentor help, according to the release. Trained student tutors will be available to provide academic support through the student support services tutoring lab, which will remain open.
About 75 percent of LCSC’s student body is made up of first generation college students. Birdsell said students in the TRIO program had higher overall retention and graduation rates than the college’s overall average.
She was surprised the grant was not renewed because the program was awarded 15 “bonus points” after meeting prior goals that were then added to the college’s earned score. The college’s score and comments from the peer reviewers who assessed the grant proposals will be made available later this month.
The college will be able to apply for TRIO grant funding again in 2025. The program was entirely funded through the U.S. Department of Education grant.
